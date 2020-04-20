The Patriots’ franchise marked a building block on their offensive line in March, but it could still be on the move this week.

Team and left goalkeeper Joe Thuney “have not been close” to an extension, ESPN reported Sunday, opening the possibility for the Patriots to exchange it for a repechage choice if the price is correct.

Thuney was expected to become a free agent before the Patriots affixed the franchise label to him, which cost him $ 14.78 million. If the Patriots are unable to reach a long-term deal with him by July 15, which would likely lower his annual cap, they could have salary cap problems. The Patriots currently only have $ 1 million in ceiling space, the report said.

Thus, if a team were to offer “a second or third high third” for the All-Pro, according to ESPN, Bill Belichick could be forced to strike a deal. The Patriots currently have 12 picks in the repechage, but do not have a second round.

Thuney’s current salary is the third among all goalies in the league. Only Pro Bowl guards Brandon Scherff (Redskins) and Zack Martin (Cowboys) are doing more, with $ 15 million in success in 2020.

Thuney, 27, 6 feet 5 inches and 308 pounds, started all 64 games of his career with the Patriots.