Palghar lynching: India arrests 110 people and suspends 2 police officers for the murder of 3 men fueled by rumors

New Delhi – Indian police arrested 110 people and suspended two police officers in a violent lynching attack that left three people dead last week in an apparently rumored affair.

The incident occurred Thursday in a village 150 km north of Mumbai, in the district of Palghar, in the state of Maharashtra, but the police intervened after videos lynching went viral on Sunday.

The victims are two Hindu “godmen” and their driver. They were on their way to a funeral in Gujarat when a group of men from a village stopped their car, accused them of being kidnappers and attacked them with sticks and axes.

Villagers had formed vigilantes after rumors circulated that organ harvesting gangs and kidnappers were operating in the area at night, according to a report by The Indian Express.

Videos posted on social networks show one of the men and men who were bleeding from the head as he left a building, directed by a police officer. As the crowd begins to attack the man with sticks, the policeman seems to make little effort to save him. The attackers can then be seen dragging the man away, beating him as he falls to the ground.

Police said some of their officers were injured while trying to rescue the victims.

“In the popular lynching case, 110 accused have so far been arrested, including nine minors,” said Maharashtra police in a tweet On Monday, adding that two officers had been suspended pending the investigation.

Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray ordered the investigation and promised harsh measures against the perpetrators. The federal government has requested a report from the state government on this matter.

“What could be more shameful than the way the police put these people in the hands of a Berserk crowd and allowed them to take the law into their hands,” said Devendra Fadnavis, former chief minister of state, to the Indian media.

The incident occurred despite a nationwide lockdown in India since March 25 to combat the spread of the coronavirus.

Crowd attacks based on rumors and fake news is common in India. There have been several message-triggered attacks broadcast on social networks or mobile messaging applications.

The government and some media organizations are working to put in place systems to demystify fake news and verify rumors before they get out of hand.