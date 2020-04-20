Novak Djokovic is an anti-vaxxer with a serious coronavirus dilemma

BELGRADE – Novak Djokovic faces a dilemma if it becomes mandatory for players to get vaccinated before they can start playing after the tennis season resumes after the hiatus created by the coronavirus pandemic, number one said on Sunday worldwide.

“Personally, I am against vaccination and I would not want to be forced by someone to take a vaccine in order to travel,” said Djokovic during a live Facebook chat with several fellow Serbian athletes.

“But if it becomes mandatory, what will happen? I’m going to have to make a decision. I have my own thoughts on the matter and if these thoughts will change at some point, I don’t know. In theory, if the season were to resume in July, August or September, although unlikely, I understand that a vaccine will become a requirement immediately after our exit from strict quarantine and there is no vaccine yet. “

Last month, former world number one Amelie Mauresmo said the rest of the 2020 tennis season could be canceled, saying the action should not resume before players can get vaccinated against the new coronavirus.

“International circuit = players of all nationalities plus management, spectators and people from all over the world who bring these events to life. No vaccine = no tennis, “said the double grand slam winner in a widely shared tweet.

Medical experts have said that vaccines against the respiratory virus will not be ready until next year, raising doubts about the possibility of taking part in other tennis tournaments this year.

This year’s Wimbledon Championships were canceled for the first time since World War II while the French Open, which was originally scheduled to take place from May 24 to June 7, was postponed from September 20 to October 4, shortly after the end of the United States. Open.

Djokovic got off to a good start in the 2020 season, winning the Australian Open in January for his 17th Grand Slam title and extending his winning streak to 18 games before the pandemic ends sporting events across the world.

The Tokyo Olympics in 2020 and the Euro 2020 football championship were among the events postponed until next year, as the pandemic killed 165,000 people worldwide.

So far, tennis governing bodies have suspended all tournaments until July 13. In addition, the Rogers Women’s Cup in Montreal, which was to take place in August, will not take place this year either.