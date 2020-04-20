Nova Scotia Shoots Families of Tragedy Victims

Families of Nova Scotia gunshot victims were shaking on Monday when the motive for the deadliest attack in Canadian history has yet to be revealed.

A nurse, an elementary school teacher and a Royal Canadian Mounted Police veteran were among the 16 victims of the terrible weekend rampage by gunman Gabriel Wortman.

Darcy Dobson wrote in a Facebook post Her mother Heather O’Brien, a nurse, was killed on Sunday in the 12-hour attack that began Saturday night in the rural town of Portapique.

“A monster murdered my mother today. She murdered her, without a second thought. The pain comes and goes in waves. I feel like I am outside of my own body. It can’t be real, ”Dobson wrote in the post.

Dobson said his mother last texted the family group at 9:59 p.m. and “at 10:15 a.m., she was gone.”

“She drove on the same street in the same city that she crosses every day. She was kind. She was beautiful. She didn’t deserve any of this, “Dobson wrote, adding that the massacre would not be her mother’s” defining moment “.

“I want everyone to remember his kindness. How much she loved being a nurse. The way her eyes shone when she spoke to her grandchildren and the way she loved Christmas, ”wrote the bereaved girl. “Let these things define her. Not the horrible way she died. “

Jenny Kierstead also posted on Facebook that her sister, Lisa McCully, was one of the victims of the mass shooting.

“It’s so difficult to write but many of you will want to know it. Our hearts are broken today as we try to accept the loss of my sister, Lisa McCully, who was one of the victims of the mass shooting in Portapique last night, “said Kierstead. wrote in the Sunday post.

“Our condolences go out to the other family members who are affected by this tragedy. Thanks for your support, it’s been a hard day. “

McCully taught grade 3 and 4 students at Derbert Elementary School in Nova Scotia, Globe and Mail reports.

“[Our] the heart is broken with that of her colleagues and students of Debert elementary school, as well as her family and friends who knew her not only as a passionate teacher, but also as a brilliant love in their lives “Wrote the president of the Nova Scotia Teachers’ Union, Paul Wozney. in a press release, according to the media.

Constable Heidi Stevenson, a two-year-old married mother and 23-year-old RMCP veteran, was also shot dead.

Meanwhile, the police have yet to provide a reason for the killings.

Authorities say Wortman, 51, a denturist, disguised himself as a police officer at one point and disguised his car as a police car during the massacre before being chased by cops.

Police initially announced that they had arrested Wortman at a gas station in Enfield, but then declared that he was dead.

We still didn’t know how Wortman died.

With post wires