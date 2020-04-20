Nova Scotia: at least 10 dead in shooting

“An excess of 10 people”, including a police officer, were killed in a shootout in Nova Scotia, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police announced Sunday. Police also said the alleged shooter was dead.

The suspect was identified as Gabriel Wortman. Police said he was wearing an RCMP uniform at one time, but was not employed by the RCMP. The reason is unknown.

The RCMP said police responded to an incident involving firearms in Portapique after several calls to 911 on Saturday evening. Police located several victims inside and outside the home of the alleged shooter, but there were no signs of the suspect at first.

Searches continued overnight, including at several sites that the police described as being on fire. The suspect was finally found on Sunday and the RCMP confirmed that he is now deceased.

Constable Heidi Stevenson, a 23-year-old RCMP veteran, was killed in the shooting, police said.

“Our thoughts are with all those affected by the Nova Scotia shooting”, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau tweeted. “At the Portapique community, we all keep our thoughts. And on behalf of all Canadians, I want you to know that we are there for you – and we will be there for you in the days and weeks ahead. “

This is a developing story which will be updated as more information becomes available.