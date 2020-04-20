NFL Draft 2020: More Players Enter Early

In the first year, the NFL authorized the subclasses to apply for its annual draft, 28 eligible players staying in school before the promise of wealth in professional football.

Five of these players were chosen from the top 10 picks in 1990 – led by Illinois quarterback Jeff George by the Indianapolis Colts with the top overall pick – with 10 not selected at all.

These numbers increased exponentially over the next three decades, with a record number of 144 players asking to be released in early 2019.

Of that total, however, 49 were not drafted – a whopping 34% for the second year in a row. And that figure remains a problem for a system that, unlike basketball, doesn’t allow players to make the decision to return to college before the draft if it doesn’t seem like the process will work for them.

“I think players realize there is a short window for a career and you don’t get paid in college, so let’s try to go to the NFL and get paid. I think that is really that simple, “said former Giants offensive lineman Geoff Schwartz, host of the Block ‘Em Up podcast, in a telephone interview last week.” I think a lot of players take the risk, simply because they or their families need money.

“They prefer to try to get to the NFL, even if you are not drafted, to make a list or even to form a training team, taking this economic chance, it makes more sense for many guys than staying a year longer. “

A closer look at the figures provided by the NFL shows that 1,542 players have left college early for the draft since 1990, and 1,111 of them have been selected (72 percent), including 151 in the top 10.

This year, 115 players with the remaining eligibility have declared and been granted draft status – of which 16 have already fulfilled their qualification requirements and 99 who have not. (Under NFL rules, players can request the draft three years after graduation from high school).

Senior Heisman Trophy winner Joe Burrow (LSU) is expected to be widely selected first overall by the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday, but in his most recent mock draft released last week, ESPN draft guru Mel Kiper Jr. projects 27 of the 32 choices in the first round will be subclasses.

Featured on Kiper’s latest roster, two Ohio State junior defensemen, hunter Chase Young and cornerback Jeff Okudah, with the next two picks after Clemson Isaiah junior linebacker Burrow Simmons left the board next to the Giants and Alabama, Jedrick Wills Jr. Landing with the Jets at number 11. Kiper predicts that other Crimson Tide stars such as quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, the safety Xavier McKinney and wide receiver Jerry Jeudy and Henry Ruggs III will also be selected in the first round.

Yet Alabama coach Nick Saban, whose program let 21 players leave early in the past four years, has always opposed the system that forces players to decide in January – months before the NFL Scouting Combine – if they want to leave school without the possibility of return.

“It’s the culture and it’s the trend, and I’ve actually changed the way I talk to recruits now,” said Saban in 2019. “I tell every recruit I talk to, the reason why you go to college is to prepare yourself for the day when you can’t play football.

“I think we have a lot of people going back to high school who see college as a way to get to the NFL. … We had six or seven guys here who had second or third round scores who became choices in the first 15 and first rounds and who made a lot of money doing that, so there are some great examples of guys who did it that way. But I think, [and it’s] not just our players, there are a significant number of players who don’t make good business decisions about what they do. “

Many undrafted players, of course, will continue to sign on as free agents and will sometimes find themselves on a team’s training team, but these offers offer few monetary guarantees. As recently as 2011, the number of players remaining eligible to report for the project was 56, but that number has almost tripled in the past nine years.

While the NBA has managed to hide prospects for additional seasoning with its G-League, the other issue on the NFL side has been the failure of a viable spring development league to establish itself. The young American Football Alliance has folded after only eight weeks of operation in 2019, while Vince McMahon’s restarted XFL has already filed for bankruptcy after the league closed last month due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Schwartz had suggested a plan last year in a column for SB Nation for the NFL to expand the training teams (of the current 10 players per team) to 22 – with additional coaches too – and combine with those of other teams to play multiple games times per season in a “Development League [the NFL] has authority over. “

“The NFL should support it. But college football is a natural minor league feeding system that the NFL can use. So you don’t have to pay for it if the league doesn’t want to make money out of it, ”said Schwartz. “I think the NBA is a little different with a smaller alignment size and not having to practice as much.

“In the NFL, there is a much better opportunity to improve every day in practice. And I just think that a lot of players are always ready to take this chance. “