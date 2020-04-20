Neiman Marcus to file for bankruptcy this week

Neiman Marcus Group is preparing to apply for bankruptcy protection this week, becoming the first major US department store operator to succumb to the economic fallout from the coronavirus epidemic, people familiar with the matter said.

The Dallas debt company has few options after the pandemic forced it to temporarily close its 43 Neiman Marcus stores, about two dozen Last Call stores, and two Bergdorf Goodman stores in New York.

Neiman Marcus is in the final stages of negotiating a loan with his creditors for a total of hundreds of millions of dollars, which would support some of his operations during the bankruptcy proceedings, the sources said. It has also acquired many of its approximately 14,000 employees.

The bankruptcy could arrive in a few days, but the deadline could slip, indicated the sources. Neiman Marcus skipped millions of dollars in debt payments last week, including one that only gave the company a few days to avoid default.

Neiman Marcus’ loans total around $ 4.8 billion, according to credit rating agency Standard & Poor’s. Part of this debt is the legacy of its leveraged buyout of $ 6 billion in 2013 by its owners, the private equity firm Ares Management Corp and the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board ( OIRPC).

The sources requested anonymity because preparations for bankruptcy are confidential. Neiman Marcus and Ares declined to comment, while Agency officials did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Other department store operators who also had to close their stores are fighting to avoid the fate of Neiman Marcus. Macy’s Inc and Nordstrom Inc were quick to find new financing, for example by borrowing on some of their real estate. J.C. Penney Co Inc. is considering filing for bankruptcy as a way to rework its unsustainable finances and save on payments on impending debt, Reuters reported last week.

A bankruptcy would be a dark step that Neiman Marcus has spent the past few years trying to avoid. Last year, it extended its financial obligations as part of a restructuring agreement with certain creditors, although the transactions increased Neiman Marcus’ interest expense.

A trustee of some of the company’s bondholders sued Neiman Marcus last year, claiming that the company and its owners had robbed investors of the value of its luxury e-commerce site MyTheresa by moving the business out of the reach of creditors during a corporate reshuffle. Neiman maintains that his actions were appropriate.

“In light of the significant headwinds resulting from the coronavirus pandemic and our forecast of a recession in the United States this year, we believe that the prospects for a recovery in society are becoming weaker,” wrote the Standard & Poor’s analysts in a note last week.

“We continue to view its capital structure as unsustainable,” added analysts, lowering their credit rating on Neiman Marcus deep in “unwanted” territory. They said the move reflected the “high potential” of debt restructuring.

Once he has filed for bankruptcy, Neiman Marcus could attract the interest of potential suitors seeking to recover the business or some of its assets at low prices, the sources said.

Saks Fifth Avenue owner Hudson’s Bay Co explored an offer for Neiman Marcus in 2017 but did not act, people familiar with the matter at the time said. The Canadian company was privatized earlier this year by a group of shareholders led by its CEO, Richard Baker, and it is unclear whether it remains interested or would be able to pursue a new offer.

A Hudson’s Bay representative did not immediately return a request for comment.