Nearly 50,000 Italian bars and restaurants expected to close

Italy could lose a sixth of its beloved bars and restaurants due to the coronavirus crisis – with an impressive 50,000 people expected to close permanently, according to reports.

The striking economic record is projected by Fipe, an Italian lobbying group for bars and restaurants in Italy – the first European country to be completely submerged by the pandemic, according to the Wall Street Journal.

Although socialization is the key to Italian culture, the Minister of Health, Sandra Zampa told the BBC it was “impossible” to imagine the reopening of bars and restaurants “until the discovery of a vaccine”.

A bar owner, identified only as Chiara, told the BBC: “We cannot survive a five or six month closure.”

“We have dedicated our whole lives to this place. We don’t even have time to cry or despair at the end of our adventure, ”she said.

“If you close bars, pubs, restaurants – then it’s not Italy anymore,” she insisted.

In fact, all of Europe will find reopening “very difficult,” economist Nicola Nobile told the Journal.

The balance sheet includes companies that are centuries old, such as the German brewery Werneck which closed its doors after having been in business since 1617.

The decision to close permanently caused “a lot of tears,” admitted brewery manager Christine Lang, whose family has owned the brewery since 1861. “My family and I will very much regret it. The brewery has always been there, part of every table conversation our entire lives, ”she said.

“We will miss part of our identity, and in a way the region too.”

With post wires