Major League Matches: Dana Jones vs. Fremont in the City 3-A Final of 1990

With the high school spring sports season canceled, preparatory columnist Eric Sondheimer looks back on some of the most memorable championship games in Southern California history.

Few people named Dana Jones of North Hollywood the best basketball player in the city section in the winter of 1990. He was 6 feet 6 and signed early with Pepperdine, whose coach, Tom Asbury, would soon discover that he had found the 1990 class theft.

The message was clear during a memorable evening in March at the Sports Arena in the City Section Division 3-A championship game. Fremont, seeded, was supposed to easily manage the No. 10 North Hollywood.

Jones wouldn’t have it. He scored 29 points and grabbed 29 rebounds to lead the Huskies to their first basketball championship, a 76-71 victory over the Pathfinders.

“It was my biggest game,” said Jones. “I remember feeling like I was originally from Los Angeles growing up on the street in the Sports Arena that something historic was going on, but at the same time feeling like a big outsider and everyone having chosen Fremont to win.”

Coach Steve Miller had prepared his team for a tough schedule outside the league which resulted in several losses, but also gave players a taste of what they might face in the playoffs.

“The match is as clear as yesterday,” said Jones. “At the end of the day, we were ready. We played against some teams in the preseason to prepare for the big games. The key was our balance under pressure. We were not at all intimidated. Our confidence really brought us to victory. “

And Fremont had no answer for Jones, who would be the West Coast Conference’s best rookie and the player of the year as a junior.

“He was possessed,” said Miller. “He wanted it so badly. He did everything a coach could imagine on the field to win the game. “

Jones remembers that his coach told him the day before how he was going to have his best game.

“He always pulled me aside and did those little things to me,” said Jones. “I knew what he was doing. I needed it at my stage in my career. It’s a long way when your coach believes in you like that. He said that to win, I had to have the best game of my career.

“I meet people today and they say how lucky we have been and to this day it is killing me. There was no luck. I don’t know if I was in a zone or not, but my teammates put me in this position. Everyone has played the game of their life. “

Jones recalled that no one was going to keep him off the boards.

“I remember all the rebounds, just flying through the air and trying to score every rebound coming from the offensive and defensive rim,” he said.

Jones is now a personal trainer and physiotherapist in Los Angeles.

When asked what lessons he had learned that evening in 1990, he replied, “I learned that the coaching staff was ready. The second thing is that it is a team game. If you play with this mindset and understand it, you become a champion and talk about this game at 48 years old. “