‘Last Dance’: Jordan drops 63 after golf defeat against Celtics

The first two episodes of the ESPN documentary series “The Last Dance” are filled with nuggets about Michael Jordan that we have never known or at least that we have not thought about for a long time.

But one of the main takeaways from these shows is something that we have always known about Son Airness and that we will never forget.

He hates to lose.

And he was doing a lot at that time 34 years ago. But that seems to have led to one of the greatest playoff performances in NBA history.

Jordan had a frustrating second season with the Chicago Bulls. He broke his foot during a match in late October and did not play until mid-March. As reported in “The Last Dance”, he was only allowed to play 14 minutes per game on his return, but still helped the Bulls make a late playoff push, which resulted in a clash at first round with the mighty Boston Celtics.

No longer tied to any time limit, Jordan scored 49 points in the first game.

To make matters worse for victory-obsessed Jordan, his outing to golf with Celtics goalkeeper Danny Ainge the night before Game 2 did not go as smoothly.

“I took a few dollars from Michael that day,” said Ainge in the second episode of the docuseries, “and we’re talking about trash.”

“That,” added Ainge, “could have been a mistake.”

Author Mark Vancil, who also played with the players that day, recalled the last thing Jordan said to Ainge that day.

“We are finished, we get in the car, we drop Danny first,” recalls Vancil. “And Michael said,” Hey, tell your boy D.J. [Celtics guard Dennis Johnson] I have something for him tomorrow. »»

Jordan certainly had something for every member of the Celtics on April 20, 1986.

“We all took our loopholes against him that day, he wasn’t just a guy,” said Ainge. “D.J. was our best defensive player and had four fouls at the start of the third quarter. … I remember laughing in the middle of the game because [Bill] Walton curses me because he had to keep Jordan several times. “

The Celtics ended up winning the double overtime game 135-131, but Jordan’s 63 points still represent an NBA playoff record. The closest to anyone who has reached that total since then is Charles Barkley’s 56 points in the 1994 playoffs (Jordan also had 56 in a 1992 playoff game).

“It wasn’t Michael Jordan there,” said Celtics legend Larry Bird. “It was God disguised as Michael Jordan.”

In his interview on “The Last Dance”, Jordan recalled that he had played golf with Ainge the day before this historic game. His answer?

“Mmm-hmm,” said Jordan with a nod.

The guy really hates losing.