Kutcher and Kunis create wine for those “at home with your damn kids”

As if we need another reason to drink right now: Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis have announced that they are launching Quarantine Wine.

Married celebrities partner with Nocking Point Wines and Battle Creek Cellars to produce a variety of vinos. One hundred percent of the proceeds will go to charities contributing to the coronavirus rescue efforts.

In a brand video website, the couple are raving about a “beautiful pinot noir from Oregon” which sells for $ 50 for two bottles. The site now accepts pre-orders and the first bottles will be shipped in early May.

“One hundred percent of the profits will go to a handful of charities we have done our homework on … to make sure they do the work they are supposed to do – that their results are visible,” says Kunis, 36 years.

“We have found charities that focus on getting PPE [personal protective equipment for medical workers] in the country [and] charities that help feed children, ”says Kutcher, 42.

Among charities, wine will benefit, GiveDirectly offers cash grants to families in hard-hit areas. Both Direct relief and Frontline responder fund provide medical supplies to healthcare workers. And America’s Food Fund helps provide meals to those in need.

The label on each bottle also has a place to write what you toast. The actress suggests making a toast if “you’re at home with your damn kids”.