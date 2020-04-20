Kentucky had its highest peak in a single day in coronavirus cases after protests broke out in the state to lift blockages, reports said.

Governor Andy Beshear announced that there had been 273 new cases on Sunday, bringing the total to 2,960 WCPO reported.

“We are still in the midst of this fight against a deadly and highly contagious virus,” said Beshear. “Let us make sure, as much as we look at these benchmarks and look to the future, that we act in the present and that we do what it takes to protect each other.”

Bluegrass is one of the regions that saw protesters taking to the streets last week to demand an end to the lockdown restrictions.

A hundred demonstrators gathered Wednesday on the lawn of the Capitol in Frankfurt during the briefing on the coronavirus of Beshear, shouting “Open Kentucky!” and “King Beshar” the Lexington Herald-Leader reported.

The same group returned to the Capitol on Friday, where they were greeted by barricades, the newspaper reported.

Instead, they surrounded the area in cars for a protest behind the restrictions on the Beshar coronaviruses, the report said.

It is not known if the protests had an impact on the spate of deaths reported Sunday in the state.

Beshear said that at least 13 percent of the cases reported in Kentucky were residents of nursing homes.

Of the 273 new cases, there were 33 patients who resided in nursing homes and eight others who were staff members, he said.

Beshear insisted Sunday that he would not budge on easing the lockdown restrictions despite calls from protesters, according to the newspaper.

“We are not within 14 days of decreasing under the White House guidelines for doing certain things,” said Beshear.