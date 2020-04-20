Joe Biden Wins Wyoming Postal Caucus

CHEYENNE, Wyo. – Joe Biden won the Wyoming Democratic presidential caucus, which had been postponed for two weeks and reduced to just postal ballots due to the coronavirus pandemic, state party officials said Sunday.

The results come less than two weeks after Bernie Sanders abandoned and approved Biden, who is the only candidate still actively seeking the Democratic nomination. Voting started while it was still a two-candidate race.

Biden beat Sanders 72% to 28%. A total of 15,428 votes were cast.

Biden gets 12 delegates and Sanders two.

Party rules make Sanders ineligible to win delegates on the basis of statewide voting. He is, however, still eligible to win delegates based on total votes in the different congressional districts – Wyoming has only one district – which is why the Associated Press has assigned two delegates to the Vermont senator.

Biden led Sanders in the number of delegates from 1,305 to 939. The Biden and Sanders campaigns are in talks to allow Sanders to keep some of its delegates statewide. The nomination contest may be theoretical, but Sanders still wants as many delegates as possible to help shape the party platform.

The Wyoming Democratic Party announced the results after adding up the votes on Saturday and checking the results overnight.

What was originally intended to be a combination of face-to-face caucus, drop-out and tabulation of mail-in votes on April 4 has been reduced to just drop-outs and mail-outs – and ultimately only postal votes .

Party officials then extended the deadline for ballots and tabulation to help secure participation.

Friday, the ballots were to be dropped off at the Wyoming Democratic Party headquarters. Party officials used a courier service to drive the ballots to Denver for tabulation.

The party used choice voting for the first time to assign delegates to the National Democratic Convention in August. Voters could rank up to five candidates according to their preference.

Besides Biden and Sanders, Hawaii, United States, Tulsi Gabbard; the former mayor of South Bend, Indiana, mayor Pete Buttigieg; former New York mayor Mike Bloomberg; Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren; Minnesota Senator from the United States, Amy Klobuchar; and investor Tom Steyer of San Francisco; were on the ballot.