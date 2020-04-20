Jamal Adams-Jets’ divorce could be ‘ugly and protracted’

Peter King of NBC Sports is planning an “ugly and protracted” divorce between security star Jamal Adams and the New York Jets, unless the organization pays him the salary he wants.

The NFL and the players’ union reached an agreement last week regarding the details of a virtual offseason for the teams in light of the global coronavirus pandemic, and ESPN said All-Pro security should not participate in the voluntary program.

In the “10 things I think, I think” part of King’s latest book “Football morning in americaThe longtime sports editor predicts where Adams’ tumultuous relationship with the franchise that led him sixth overall in 2017 is headed – and Jets fans should look away.

“I think I get the impression that Jamal Adams wants to leave the Jets, and his long term future will be ugly and long, unless the Jets overpay him quickly,” wrote King. “This is just another reason why first-year general manager Joe Douglas deserved the six-year contract he got from the organization. He is used to working in places where players are eager to play, Baltimore and Philadelphia. The Jets could become one of those places, but they have to win a few games first. “

ESPN says the Jets have shown no formal interest in extending Adams’ contract, although Douglas shares a desire to make Adams a “Jet for life.” We also know that the organization received offers for the 24 year olds on last year’s trade deadline.

Tensions have increased following reports that the Jets have listened to Adams’ offers from the Cowboys and Ravens. Adams went to Twitter to express his frustrations, saying the Jets went behind his back and put him in the trading block. Speaking to reporters the next day, Adams admitted that he would have agreed to be traded to Dallas and said he was not ready to speak with head coach Adam Gase or Douglas.

All parties finally cleared the air, but signs of dissatisfaction with Adams’ team continued to surface – such as when he removed the Jets from his biography on Twitter and Instagram.

Adams is expected to earn $ 3.5 million in 2020, a year after being named to his first All-Pro team and making his second Pro Bowl. The Jets can choose their fifth year option in 2021 and choose to franchise it in 2022.