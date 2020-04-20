Italy advances in the fight against the spread of coronavirus

Italy experienced its lowest daily death toll from coronavirus in a week – while Russia experienced a record increase in new infections, officials in each country said.

A total of 433 people died of coronavirus in Italy on Sunday, compared to 482 on Saturday and 575 on Friday, according to the country’s Civil Protection Agency.

Sunday’s total marks the smallest daily increase since April 12 – which left 431 dead – before the toll rose during the week.

The number of new cases also fell to 3,047, compared to 3,491 previously.

While the numbers have dropped considerably from the peaks reached in Italy in late March, the slowdown has not been as rapid as expected in the country, which has been locked out for six weeks.

Still, if the decline continues over the next few days, business and regional leaders will likely pressure government to release the lock and let businesses reopen.

An Italian lobby group for bars and restaurants said the country could lose a sixth of its bars and restaurants due to the crisis.

The shelters on site order, imposed on March 9, will remain in effect until May 3, but no clear plan has yet been established as to how the country will gradually resume normal operations.

Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said Saturday evening that Italy was not ready to lift its lock, adding that it will not be possible for some regions to reopen before others.

Medical experts say the country is still in the early stages of the crisis and cannot yet move to “phase 2”.

“It is too early, the figures in certain regions are still very close to a phase 1 which is not yet finished,” World Health Organization official Walter Ricciardi told Sky Italia TV.

The epicenter of the country’s epidemic remains in the northern regions of Lombardy, around the financial capital Milan, and neighboring Piedmont and Emilia-Romagna.

As of Monday, a total of 178,972 cases of coronavirus had been reported in Italy, the third hardest hit country after the United States and Spain, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. The country has experienced the highest number of deaths, with 23,660 people succumbing to the virus since the start of the epidemic.

Meanwhile, Russia saw a record day-long increase in coronavirus cases on Sunday – with 6,060 new infections reported, according to its coronavirus response center.

The number of coronavirus cases in Russia started to increase this month, although far fewer infections have been reported than in many western European countries.

As of Monday, 47,121 cases of coronavirus and 405 deaths have been reported in Russia, Johns Hopkins’ data shows this.

The Kremlin said last week that Russia would gratefully accept President Trump’s offer to provide ventilators to patients with coronavirus if necessary.

With post wires