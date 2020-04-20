Israelis practice social distance during demonstration in Tel Aviv

Thousands of Israelis practiced social distancing on Sunday while protesting against what they consider anti-democratic measures in the country under the government of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s coronavirus era.

Protesters could be seen holding placards and wearing masks as they stood six feet apart in Rabin Square in Tel Aviv to obey actions taken during the coronavirus pandemic.

More than 2,000 protesters involved in the “black flag” movement rallied against strict police measures to combat the virus – including telephone monitoring of civilians – which have been implemented by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, haaretz reported.

The police demanded that the “black flag” organizers mark spots on the ground so that the demonstrators could stand up and keep their distance from each other.

Demonstrations are allowed under the restrictions of the Israeli coronavirus, as long as the participants are two meters apart and wear masks.

Several thousand more people participated in virtual versions of the rally on Facebook and Zoom, due to fears of coronavirus.

“Black flag” protests gained ground in March when hundreds of people in cars drove to Jerusalem to protest against anti-democratic measures taken to combat the virus transmitted by Netanyahu.

“It started with the coronavirus, when they [the government] has started to pass anti-democratic bills, “one of the protest organizers, Tamir Hefetz, told Haaretz. “I woke up and realized there was no alternative, tomorrow would be too late.”

Protesters also warned of talks between Netanyahu and official rival Benny Gantz – the two are trying to form a snack government that would end a year of political stalemate after three inconclusive elections.

Waving black flags and holding banners that “save democracy”, protesters called on Gantz’s blue-and-white party not to join a coalition led by Netanyahu, who is being prosecuted for three corruption cases.

Netanyahu eased lockout restrictions over the weekend as unemployment soared more than 26%.

Israel has reported more than 13,000 cases of coronavirus and 172 people have died.