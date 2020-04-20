Is the ESPN Michael Jordan series a response to LeBron James?

When Ramona Shelburne from ESPN reported that weekend when Michael Jordan lit “The Last Dance” the day Cleveland organized its 2016 championship parade for Lebron James and the Cavaliers, I immediately thought of the great Aretha Franklin.

For most of his life, Franklin was affectionately known as “the queen of the soul”. But worried lay his head which wore the crown. She had rivals – real and perceived – and she had famous ways of clearly marking her place, and theirs, in the musical hierarchy. Perhaps Franklin’s most scathing expression of his anger was his resumption in 1968 of Dionne Warwick’s success in 1967 “I say a little prayer.” Adding insult to injury, Franklin recruited Warwick’s aunt, Cissy Houston, to sing the backing for her performance.

Wild.

Jordan retired in 1999 as the greatest consensus of all time. However, after James killed the biggest regular season team of all time, the Warriors 73-9, many stones reopened the individual debate. Jordan learned what Franklin already knew – there was a heritage to defend. In another generation, it would not be difficult to imagine a world where Jordan the Shoe was more recognized than Jordan the GOAT.

“It’s important to educate people,” said Donald Dell, founder of ProServ, the first sports marketing agency to hire Jordan. “From the start, Michael understood his value and the value of his name.

“One day he came to me and said,” I want to quit Coca-Cola because they don’t use me. We had a four-year contract, but for the first three years, they did nothing with him. They didn’t promote him properly, and we got them out a year earlier to go with Gatorade. We negotiated the deal, but it was Michael who started it all … he knew its value. “

So did Jordan give his blessing to the 10-part documentary – having kept the hours of raw footage hidden for over 20 years – because he felt threatened?

Dell negotiated Jordan’s first two contracts with Nike, but lost it as a client after ProServ colleague David Falk left the agency in 1992. He has not spent time with Jordan since 25 years old, but he has some interesting thoughts on the subject.

“It is instinctively much more competitive than you think,” said Dell. “He always looked for something to beat you.” He loves the excitement of competition and is so passionate about sport. When he was playing, he was not a big talker. He didn’t say things like, “I’m the best, give me the ball,” but he certainly believed it. “

LeBron James celebrates during the Cleveland Cavaliers 2016 parade and victory rally. (Jason Miller / Getty Images)

As the name suggests, ProServ began to represent tennis players. In fact, Dell, a former Davis Cup captain and member of the International Tennis Hall of Fame, was ranked fifth in the world. When he started, his first two clients were Arthur Ashe and Stan Smith, whose signature shoe with Adidas is just as iconic as that of Jordan.

“Stan and Michael are in two different places,” said Dell, who still represents Smith, 73. “Stan was a great player and had a fantastic career, but when he retired he was not considered the best of all time. It is therefore understandable that he is better known today for his shoes than as a player. Obviously, this is not the case with Michael. He was the biggest star and he had accomplished much more in his career. This should not be forgotten. “

Like how a generation forgot Kareem Abdul-Jabbar was once the GOAT.

The way Pete Sampras, who was also a Dell customer, was the GOAT now forgotten when he said goodbye.

Before the 2016 NBA Finals, basketball fans were beginning to wonder if the double MVP Steph Curry had replaced James as the best in the game. This line of thinking was abandoned after the Cavaliers ‘victory and James’ place in the folklore of the league was high. Perhaps a little too much for Jordan’s comfort, hence the “Last Dance”, his version of the 1968 cover of Aretha Franklin.

“Michael Jordan is where he is because he was damn good,” said Dell. “When he entered a room, he was always smiling and his personality prevailed. It’s not nothing. I have managed and represented great athletes for a very long time, and let me tell you something – character matters. This is the common denominator of any great team and any great player. I used to always say that about great tennis players … when things don’t go well, if you don’t serve well or move well, your character comes out. It’s the difference between good and old.

“Michael was great. Young people need to see this. … I think it’s very smart for him and Nike and everyone involved to remind the next generation that it’s more than their shoes. “