Interrupted season: John Uhl will jump to Chapman College

by April 20, 2020 sports
Throughout the spring, The Times will speak with high school seniors whose sports careers have been interrupted by the coronavirus epidemic.

Last name: John Uhl

School: San juan hills

Sport: Athletics, long jumper

Key statistics: Won the Sea View League title in 2019, reached 21 feet 1 inch in the long jump in February, 4.5 GPA

Summer plans: Playing guitar and working in his garage

Fall plans: Will attend Chapman College

On life without sport:
“It was a huge change. This track season, we probably had the best team that San Juan Hills has ever made. We wanted to be able to put up a banner in the gymnasium, but I adapt to workouts in garages, I text to friends and I can’t see people. I’m just trying to stay positive. “

On the creative ways he does long jump in his garage:
“It is definitely a big challenge. Many sports are based on the possession of your equipment. I can’t do a lot of fitness, but I do gain weight. “

What new interests he discovers with the extra free time:
“I play the guitar and my mother teaches me how to cook before leaving for college. It’s definitely learning hobbies, seeing if I can spin a basketball on my finger, random things to keep me interested. “

The lessons he learned with his 2020 classmates:
“Perseverance and the opportunity to see the big picture. Zoom into meetings with your friends. All you can do to stay positive and keep moving. “

What he looks forward to in college:
“I prefer academics. Being able to have another long jump shot is huge for me. “

Watch the video and interviews with other athletes on latimes.com/sports.


