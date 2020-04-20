Interrupted season: John Uhl will jump to Chapman College

Throughout the spring, The Times will speak with high school seniors whose sports careers have been interrupted by the coronavirus epidemic.

Last name: John Uhl

School: San juan hills

Sport: Athletics, long jumper

Key statistics: Won the Sea View League title in 2019, reached 21 feet 1 inch in the long jump in February, 4.5 GPA

Summer plans: Playing guitar and working in his garage

Fall plans: Will attend Chapman College

On life without sport:

“It was a huge change. This track season, we probably had the best team that San Juan Hills has ever made. We wanted to be able to put up a banner in the gymnasium, but I adapt to workouts in garages, I text to friends and I can’t see people. I’m just trying to stay positive. “

On the creative ways he does long jump in his garage:

“It is definitely a big challenge. Many sports are based on the possession of your equipment. I can’t do a lot of fitness, but I do gain weight. “

What new interests he discovers with the extra free time:

“I play the guitar and my mother teaches me how to cook before leaving for college. It’s definitely learning hobbies, seeing if I can spin a basketball on my finger, random things to keep me interested. “

The lessons he learned with his 2020 classmates:

“Perseverance and the opportunity to see the big picture. Zoom into meetings with your friends. All you can do to stay positive and keep moving. “

What he looks forward to in college:

“I prefer academics. Being able to have another long jump shot is huge for me. “

Watch the video and interviews with other athletes on latimes.com/sports.