Indian cuts tongue to sacrifice to stop coronavirus

A 24-year-old stonemason in India cut his tongue in an apparent attempt to appease a goddess and stop the spread of the coronavirus, reports have it.

Vivek Sharma, who worked with his brother Shivam and seven others at Bhavani Mata temple in Suigam, was alarmed by the fatal disease, according to the Times of India.

His colleague Brijesh Singh Saab Singh told authorities that Sharma, a follower of Kali Mata, continued to chant the name of the deity.

Sharma said on Saturday morning that he was going to the market but did not return to the temple, the newspaper reported.

When her brother called her, someone answered and told her that Sharma had cut her tongue at the Nadeshwari temple in Gujarat.

The young man was rushed to Tharad hospital where doctors worked to put his tongue back, which was found in his hand while he lay unconscious on Sunday.

“For the past few days, he has been looking forward to returning to his hometown of Madhya Pradesh. But it was impossible because of the lock. Today, in a reckless abandonment, he cut his tongue, “said police sub-inspector HD Parmar to The Times of India.

“It is only after a thorough investigation that we will know the exact reason for such a measure,” added Parmar.