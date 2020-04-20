Idaho official compares lockdown to Nazi treatment of Jews

An Idaho state official sparked outrage after comparing coronavirus lockdowns to Nazi internment of Jews in concentration camps during the Holocaust.

Republican Representative Heather Scott Called Governor Brad Little “Little Hitler” during a podcast interview – and claimed that his “unconstitutional” division of workers according to whether they were essential or not was comparable to the way in which Jews were chosen for the death camps.

“I mean it is no different from Nazi Germany, where the government told people that you are an essential worker or a non-essential worker and that non-essential workers were put on a train,” said she said in an hour-long interview with podcaster Jess Fields.

The comments aroused outrage on Twitter, as well as among local community leaders.

“Mass murder and genocide are not the same thing as deciding which businesses should remain essentially open and which businesses should remain closed,” Rabbi Tamar Malino of Spokane Temple Beth Shalom told the Spokesman-Review newspaper, who first highlighted his comments.

Brenda Hammond, chair of the Bonner County Human Rights Task Force, said the comments showed “extreme ignorance of history”.

“His words will be particularly harsh for the members of our community whose parents were taken on these trains. Not to mention the few survivors of the Holocaust that we still have the privilege of living among us, ”she told the newspaper.

Idaho Democrats, meanwhile, tweeted that his “extreme display of ignorance” could not be “overrated”.

An unrepentant Scott later defended his remarks, calling the article from the local spokesperson “critical.”

“My videos and interviews generate a lot of positive responses and people wake up. My recent analogies are poignant and relative to our time, ”she explained. insisted in a Facebook post.

Early Monday she displayed continued support of those who had challenged Idaho’s social distancing orders and instead rallied in mass protests.