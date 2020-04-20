Hong Kong arrests pro-democracy protest leaders under cover of coronavirus pandemic

While much of the world is focused on fighting the coronavirus pandemic, Hong Kong police arrested over the weekend 15 of the most prominent political, legal and opposition figures in the media. city ​​linked to the pro-democracy protests of 2019.

The surprise crackdown included the 81-year-old lawyer Martin Lee, nicknamed the “father” of Hong Kong democracy; media mogul and longtime critic of the Chinese Communist Party Jimmy Lai; and principal social activist and former legislator Lee Cheuk-yan.

Police say the 15 coordinated and joined three unapproved protests: the first on August 18, which was attended by around 1.7 million people, the second on October 1 of the anniversary of the founding of modern China, and the third on October 20.

A spokesman for the Hong Kong government said their cases would be dealt with “just, fair and impartial”. Critics accuse the authorities of intimidation.

“Mass arrest is a calculated measure,” the Hong Kong group of progressive lawyers said on Monday, adding that the arrests are “a political spectacle organized by the authorities to punish pro-democracy activists”. The group added that “hundreds of thousands of people” had participated in mass protests but had not been arrested.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo called the arrests “incompatible with the commitments made in the joint Sino-British declaration which include transparency (and) the rule of law”.

Christopher Patten, the last British colonial governor of Hong Kong said, “This is what authoritarian governments do. Beijing is determined to strangle Hong Kong.”

China’s foreign ministry on Monday condemned Western political inference in Hong Kong affairs, a spokesman said Hong Kong is a society governed by the rule of law.

At Hong Kong protests in 2019, in which large sections of civil society protested the perception and fear of the erosion of civil liberties and freedoms at the hands of Beijing, CBS News Asia correspondent Ramy Inocencio, interviewed Lee, Lai, Cheuk-yan and a series of opposition and establishment leaders.

In September, Lai told Inocencio “that it is a badge of honor” to be hated by Beijing and that he does not fear his future. “For a long time (ago), I stopped being afraid because the Chinese Communists are very adept at causing fear to overpower you,” he said.

Lee, the founder of the Democratic Party of Hong Kong, predicted that the city would be overwhelmed by Beijing’s heaviness. “If Mr. Xi Jinping were to do it normally – how a communist leader would deal with problems like this – then it’s easy: repression,” he said.

Hong Kong opposition leaders are now calling on people to return to the streets for a new mass anti-government protest on July 1, the 23rd anniversary of Hong Kong’s handover from British colonial rule in Beijing.