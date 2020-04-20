Henry Grimes, legend of free jazz, died at 84 years of the coronavirus

Henry Grimes, the multi-instrumentalist whose career in jazz music has lasted more than 60 years, died from complications related to the coronavirus. He was 84 years old.

His wife Margaret Davis Grimes confirmed the news to the Jazz Foundation of America, WBGO reports.

In the 1950s, the bass player performed alongside big names in jazz such as Sonny Rollins, Don Cherry, Billy Higgins and Cecil Taylor. Throughout the 1960s, he launched himself into the avant-garde, performing with the late McCoy Tyner, Albert Ayler and others.

The late 60s also caused financial troubles for Grimes, who would have to sell his pawn his double bass for money, Pitchfork reports.

The musician was almost in the dark until 2002, when a social worker named Marshall Marrotte found him using court records and other public documents. At the time, Grimes had no instrument in his name – prompting his improvisational bassist colleague William Parker to give Grimes a green-painted bass he had dubbed Olive Oil.

In 2003, he returned to the stage for the first time in decades, at the Vision Festival in New York. Since then, he has continued to play shows and lead workshops for students throughout the 2010s.

In a 2012 interview, Grimes said at the musical output for bassists only, “I never gave up on music, not for a minute. You could say that I had been away for a long time, but I always believed that I would be back one day. I just couldn’t see how to get there, but I knew it would. “