Health care workers confront protesters in Colorado

Health workers clashed with protesters on Sunday calling for an end to the Colorado coronavirus home support order.

Two medical workers in N95 scrubs and masks were spotted blocking honking motorists who had gathered at the State Capitol in Denver to challenge mitigation methods, photos and videos posted on social media.

“They were blocking the roads until police intervened,” said photojournalist Alyson McClaran, who posted images of the exchange on Facebook, told the New York Times.

“People were putting their cars against them.”

The video of the incident showed a woman in a T-shirt with the American flag hanging on the window of her car to yell at health care professionals.

“Go to China if you want communism”, she says, above the loud horn.

“You can go to work why can’t I go to work?” asks the woman, referring to the closure of non-essential businesses in the state.

The workers did not seem to respond.

Several hundred protesters lined the city streets in their vehicles while honking their horns before going around it as pedestrians.

Many waved American flags and waved signs saying “End the Virus, Not the Economy” and “We need stability to stay healthy.” according to The Denver Post.