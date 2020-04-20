Harvard to Receive Nearly $ 9 Million in Aid for Coronaviruses

Harvard University – the $ 40 billion endowment of the world’s largest academic institution – will receive nearly $ 9 million in coronavirus relief as part of $ 2 trillion in aid approved by Congress last month, according to a report.

The federal government has ordered that approximately half of the $ 8,655,748 that Ivy League School will receive be set aside for emergency student financial assistance grants, the Harvard Crimson reported.

CARES – the Coronavirus Aid, Rescue and Economic Security Act – has allocated $ 14 billion to colleges and universities affected by the pandemic.

Education Ministry to release first $ 6.28 billion to academic institutions to cover expenses such as course materials, technology, food and accommodation that students have picked up “due to study disruptions due to the COVID-19 epidemic, “the newspaper reported.

Education Secretary Betsy DeVos, in a letter dated April 9, urged school administrators to set a maximum amount for individual student aid grants to ensure wide distribution of funds.

Education Department spokesperson told Newsweek that DeVos “shares the concern” that giving millions of dollars to schools with huge endowments “is a misuse of taxpayers’ money “and called on schools to send unnecessary funds to other needy schools in their state or region.

“We hope that the presidents of these schools will follow the advice of the secretary and direct CARES law funds to students in need, no matter where these students are enrolled,” said the spokesperson.

Le Crimson reported that the directors announced wage and hiring freezes, salary cuts and spending cuts.

A Harvard spokesperson said Newsweek that stimulus funds are intended to cover “substantial costs” incurred by colleges and universities as a result of the coronavirus epidemic.

With Harvard, other Ivy League schools will receive CARES Act funds.

Columbia and Cornell Universities will receive $ 12.8 million, Yale will receive $ 7 million and Princeton has been allocated $ 2.5 million.