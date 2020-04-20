Gavin Lux leads the Dodgers in the MLB The Show Players League

In one world, a virtual version that the coronavirus epidemic has not touched, the Dodgers 2020 are 9-3 and tied at the top of the ranking of the National West League.

Gavin Lux controls thousands of miles from Dodger Stadium to his home in Wisconsin, the PlayStation 4 controller in hand, the headset activated for “MLB The Show Players League. “This is the only baseball version sanctioned by the MLB. For Lux, an avid player, it’s something fun to do while he waits for the pandemic.

“Either way, I would be playing video games at night,” Lux said during a conference call with reporters on Sunday. “So it wouldn’t really change my daily routine.”

It was supposed to be the start of Lux’s real breakout season. He might not have been part of the Dodgers’ training during spring training – the club could have chosen to limit his time on duty for an additional year of control – but he would have come early enough to help a team that should reach the World Series. . From base two, the Dodgers’ best hope would have been a favorite to win the National League rookie of the year after crossing the miners and making his league debut last September.

It could still happen. Hopes for a 2020 season are not dead. Among the options for avoiding a canceled season, the MLB envisions having the 30 teams start the season playing only at stadiums in the Phoenix area without fans. There are many obstacles.

Gavin Lux guides the Dodgers to victory over Joey Gallo and the Rangers.

The effort would require keeping thousands of people – from players to hotel employees – in a bubble for an extended period of time and tests readily available to everyone. This could require players to be separated from their families for months. Some prominent veterans, including Clayton Kershaw and Mike Trout, have said they would refuse to play if they were quarantined by their families.

This complication does not concern the 22-year-old Lux. He is single and has no children.

“It doesn’t matter to me. I certainly would, ”said Lux. “But you have to look at both ends of the spectrum with family guys. I would completely understand if you didn’t want to do this and be away from your children and your wife. “

When it comes to games, Lux knows what it’s like to play professional baseball games in empty soccer fields in the middle of an Arizona summer.

He was assigned to the Arizona League affiliate Dodgers after they drafted him in the first round in 2016. He appeared in 48 games over two months until the end of August. He remembers miserable batting workouts with temperatures constantly reaching three digits. But most of the games were played at night, when the desert cools, making the games manageable.

“It was a bit complicated, but at this point, you have to do what you have to do,” said Lux. “So I wouldn’t complain about it.”

Gavin Lux appeared in 48 games in 2019 in his first season with the Dodgers. (Nick Wass / Associated Press)

In the meantime, Lux is trying to stay in shape in different ways. A close friend owns a gym in Wisconsin and gave him a key. The trip takes 30 to 40 minutes each way, so Lux limits the workouts at the gym to a few days a week.

“There is literally no one in there,” said Lux. “So I’m just popping the music, and then I’m trying to do my job.”

When he’s not making the trip, he trains in his makeshift mini gym with dumbbells. If it is not too cold – April in Wisconsin is not nice – he takes the batting practice of his uncle, Augie Schmidt, the number 2 choice in the 1982 draft, in his high school field. Lux hits a bucket or two balls at a time before he and his uncle disperse to pick them up.

“At this point, give me 15-20 batting and I’ll be ready to go,” said Lux.

The workouts last two hours a day. He spends bits of the rest of his days playing video games. He mainly plays “Call of Duty”, sometimes with Cody Bellinger and Joc Pederson. He said he hadn’t played a lot of “MLB The Show” before the start of the league last week, but he thought it would be a nice avenue to chat with fans and players in the league.

Each team is represented by a player and will face another team once for a total of 29 regular season games before the playoffs. Players compete in four three-legged games every few nights. Each game is distributed on several platforms. Lux broadcasts its games on its own Twitch channel, which it created after starting a YouTube channel during the off-season.

“It’s another way of being able to interact with the fans and be a little more connected to them… Get a little more information about you as a person,” said Lux. “So I thought that it was a good idea to be able to interact and interact with certain fans. ”

Once a real season begins, Lux said, these chains will go dark. His goal will be to help the Dodgers win their first world series since 1988. Until then, he owns the Virtual Dodgers, holding the third best major record, to lead to a championship.