FTC Approves PepsiCo Acquisition of Rockstar Energy for $ 3.85 Billion

The Federal Trade Commission paved the way for PepsiCo to buy the beverage company Rockstar Energy for $ 3.85 billion, The Post learned.

On Friday, the regulator approved the deal – announced last month during the coronavirus pandemic – and the company is expected to close the deal in the coming days, sources said.

Regulators had reviewed the acquisition to make sure it would not reduce competition. PepsiCo owns Mountain Dew Kickstart and is also a partner in Starbucks energy drinks.

But Rockstar’s market share has dropped in recent years, from nearly 20% to less than 10%, which has helped to alleviate FTC concerns, a source said. Competitors include Red Bull and Monster, which are partly owned by Coca-Cola.

Rockstar founder Russell Weiner, son of conservative talk show host Michael Savage, is not expected to play a large role under the new property, the source added.

The deal also opens the door for Pepsi to introduce new energy drinks, sources said. As a distributor of Rockstar, PepsiCo had been prevented from developing competing brands.

Although often seen as an energy drink, Mountain Dew’s Kickstart is touted as a breakfast drink and contains less caffeine than products like Red Bull.

The FTC did not return calls.