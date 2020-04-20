Food banks are feeding more people amid the coronavirus unemployment crisis

The vast ranks of the new unemployed are straining the capabilities of food banks, soup kitchens and short-lived services in New York.

One user, Brittany, a 35-year-old doctoral student. Teachers College candidate at Columbia University, who declined to give her full name, says she started visiting food services at Salem United Methodist Church in Harlem a few weeks ago after her partner lost his job as a bartender .

“I go to lunch two or three times a week,” she told Side Dish. “The fresh air makes it a little less scary.”

Brittany is just one of hundreds of newcomers who have asked for help from Salem United in the past two weeks, said Winston Majette, executive director of the Harlem Chamber of Commerce.

City Harvest, a non-profit organization that distributes food donated by restaurants and other outlets to nearly 250 pantries and soup kitchens across the city, claims to have delivered 6.6 million pounds of food between March 9 and April 12, almost 5 million pounds more than the year. previous period, according to Racine Lee Droz, director of food supply for City Harvest.

“Before COVID, we saw the same faces every week. Now we see a lot of families with young children. “

The New York Food Bank – the city’s largest anti-hunger organization – says the number of users could double, or even triple, from the 2.5 million pre-coronavirus level.

“In Richmond Hills, Queens, at the River Fund, we had an agency that served 1,000 to 1,500 people before COVID,” said Leslie Gordon, President and CEO of the food bank. “It is now reaching 5,000 people online and it could continue to grow. It is not unique. It’s a sign of what’s going on in New York. “

Last week, 791,000 New Yorkers claimed unemployment benefits, according to the Department of Labor. A New School study found that the state has lost 1.2 million jobs so far and estimates that a third of the city may soon be out of work.

On Wednesday, the mayor of Blasio announced a plan to spend $ 170 million on food for the hungry. “People literally ask,” Where does my next meal come from? “” Said de Blasio.

Prior to COVID-19, Salem United Methodist Church had its own soup kitchen, which delivered 500 meals three times a week. But many of its volunteers were elderly and could not work during the pandemic.

Now Rethink Food, a local nonprofit, has launched a soup kitchen outside the church and cooks 600 to 1,000 meals a day, five days a week. “We could easily eat 5,000 meals a day,” said Rethink founder Matt Jozwiak – and the lines would be even longer without the fear of infection.

Kumbe, a 52-year-old mother of four from Côte d’Ivoire who recently lost her job as a caregiver and refused to give her full name, came to the pop-up Friday with her 16-year-old son to take meals for the family. “Before, I had a job,” she said. “Now I have nothing. I am afraid.”

Diana Lee, founder of the Do-Good Auto Coalition, whose sponsors include Maserati, led a convoy of five cars – including two Maseratis – last week to deliver 2,500 pounds of food from three Pret a Manger stores currently closed to a pantry operated by the BedStuy campaign to end hunger.

“I felt like I had landed in a war zone,” said Lee. “There were hundreds of people lined up around the block. They were fighting for food, yelling at each other when they thought some people were taking too much. It was really hard. I have never seen anything like it. By the time we unloaded all the food, 75% of it was already gone. “

Robert Lee, who runs Rescuing Leftover Cuisine, said that donation collections from restaurants from places like Pret A Manger and Paris Baguette, as well as from food manufacturers for airlines, are new and are helping meet the increased demand. “People demand that their communities help them. The lines are crazy. “

City Harvest’s Droz says the group is preparing to get worse in the weeks and months to come. “The need will last much longer than when the government reopens the city because so many people are unemployed,” she said. “We plan to operate this way until the end of September.”