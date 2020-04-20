Florida cops capture Pennsylvania murder suspect on reopened beach

Cops enforcing coronavirus restrictions on a Florida beach arrested a man on the spot in a Pennsylvania murder case on Sunday.

The arrest of the fugitive Mario Matthew Gatti, 30, came two days after authorities partially reopened the beaches in Jacksonville that had been closed to stop the spread of the coronavirus. The reopening attracted hundreds of bathers.

“This morning, while the police were patrolling the beach proper, they captured a justice fugitive, wanted in Arnold, Pennsylvania for homicide,” tweeted the Jacksonville Beach police department. “Good work!”

Police posted a photo of Gatti in surf shorts on the beach while two police officers were handcuffing him.

Police said they arrested Gatti after watching him stroll near the dunes around 8:20 a.m., Fox 30 Jacksonville reported.

An arrest warrant was issued against him in the gunshot death of 33-year-old Michael Coover Jr., who was shot several times in January in an apartment in Arnold, outside of Pittsburgh.

Gatti and Coover both had criminal records, according to reports at the time of the murder.

The crowd returned to the beaches of Jacksonville after their reopening from 6 a.m. to 11 a.m. and from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Daily.

The beaches have been reopened for walking, running, swimming and surfing, but no restrictions have been lifted that prohibit sunbathing and loungers on chairs or blankets.