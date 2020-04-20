Families of Kobe Bryant accident victims lay charges for wrongful death

Families of four victims killed in the Kobe Bryant crash joined the widow of NBA legend to file wrongful death lawsuits against the helicopter company, according to a report.

Former college baseball coach John Altobelli, his wife Keri and daughter Alyssa, who played basketball with Gianna Bryant, and basketball coach Christina Mauser, were on their way to Bryant’s basketball facilities for the 13-year-old game when the helicopter crashed January 26 in Calabasas, California, killing all nine people on board.

The Altobelli and Mauser families claim that Island Express “negligently and negligently breached its obligation to own, rent, manage, maintain, control, entrust, charter and operate the helicopter in a reasonable manner”, TMZ reported, citing court documents.

The private helicopter, which crashed in dense fog and started a quarter-acre bush fire, flew despite weather conditions that did not meet the “flight standard” »Of the LAPD.

Vanessa Bryant, Kobe’s widow, sued the California-based helicopter company in February. The company was not allowed to fly cockpit instruments when visibility was compromised, according to the New York Times reported shortly after the accident; however, pilot Ara Zobayan has received special clearance to fly, according to CNN.

Families also argue that the tragedy caused “insurmountable anguish at all levels – physical, emotional, mental and other,” reported TMZ.

Zobayan, Sarah Chester and her 13-year-old daughter Payton, who was also on the basketball team, were also killed in the accident.