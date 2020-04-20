Everyone NBA was a scene for Michael Jordan

This is a version of a chronicle printed on February 4, 1996 in the sports section of the Los Angeles Times.

You’ll see Michael Jordan play basketball for the same reason you went to watch Astaire dance, Olivier play or the sun sets over Canada. It’s art. It must be painted and not photographed.

It’s not a game, it’s a recital. He is not only a player, he is a virtuoso. Heifetz with a violin. Horowitz at the piano.

He doesn’t even play the game like everyone else. He plays it from the air. It comes for a landing from time to time, usually from the top of the basket. It then remains on the runway for a certain time until the next take-off. You get the feeling that the other players don’t know where he went until he cuts his mouth and shouts “Up here!” He should probably wear a cape and tall boots.

What it does is make a mess of the basketball game, devastating the landscape. It is as unstoppable as tomorrow.

Many people wanted to be able to hit the curved ball. Let the pitchers worry about stopping him instead of the NBA guards. During his absence, Hakeem Olajuwon took over. But, while Hakeem is a great player, he pretty much plays a ground game. He is the infantry. He rushes to the basket. Jordan is more like a stealth bomber. You can’t see it coming, and you don’t know where it is until you hear the rustle of the net.

It’s hard to believe that this talent was not the First choice in your project year. You wonder how a general manager could justify his death. You get a picture of the GM telling his owner, “Oh, he’s just a baseball player. We need someone to go to the basket – like Sam Bowie. In addition, it is too small. “

When you see the numbers that Jordan puts together, you can expect to see someone 7 feet 7 or older, with the steroid musculature of a bouncer, a master of the two foot basket. But Jordan is more like a ballroom dancer than a bouncer. His muscles undulate, they do not swell. He is only 6-6 years old. Until it is in the air, it is. Then it becomes 20 feet. He must watch out for the rafters, not the defensive guards.

He does not stay at the bottom of the pot until someone comes to get him the ball. He will look for it himself. He gets more thefts than a pickpocket at the Kentucky Derby and led the league in their last full season.

He came to town Friday night for the most publicized showdown since the second Dempsey-Tunney. It was more like the second Louis-Schmeling.

Michael Jordan vs. Magic Johnson was supposed to have all of the dramatic impact of the Red Baron against Eddie Rickenbacker, or one of the other big clashes in history. But the match he looked like at the end was the Titanic against the iceberg. It was as one-sided as a heart attack.

We were supposed to know if Magic could be enlisted in the crusade to save basketball from the ravages of Air Jordan and his company.

Not yet, anyway. Magic didn’t even have time to get the number of the truck that hit him. The Bulls put their resident Goldilocks – otherwise known as Dennis Rodman – on Magic. Meanwhile, Michael acted as a resident lure, trapping as he casually passed the ball to an open Scottie Pippen, who plays the treetop game himself.

Arresting Michael Jordan and his Bulls is now the responsibility of Olajuwon and Shaquille O’Neal. Anything below their best, and the league might need an anti-aircraft battery to stop it.

The league may have to resort to drastic Break-Up-Michael-Jordan rules. I mean, here’s a team that has 41-3 and hasn’t lost in 18 games (count them).

They may consider leveling the field by 1) making it illegal for him to make a basket without one foot (or both) on the ground; 2) make a mistake with two strokes and no basket so that a player rises vertically more than eight feet above the ground; 3) decide that any basket made by a player who is horizontal to the ground at that time should not count.

Of course, you could make any Michael Jordan basket have only one point and let him go to the free throw line only if he had to make it on a stretcher or survive. Maybe they could decide that Jordan could only have the ball on all the other teams.

They should make these rules retroactive. Nothing less than that and the season is over. Jordan’s Chicago Bulls sit there with a win-lose 0.932 percentage (you heard me) while the highest winning percentage in game history was 0.841 by the 1971-72 Lakers.

There are few players who could be said to have swallowed the whole game they played. Babe Ruth did it. Bill Tilden. A case could be made for John Unitas, a young Wayne Gretzky.

But the way Michael Jordan plays out, there may be nothing left of the game, but a rotary bur. He and his bulls feast on the league like Henry VIII on chicken, bones and everything.

“Dude, they are scary!” Exclaimed Magic Johnson, escaping Friday evening like a guy who had just crawled ashore from a torpedoed ship.

If the Bulls can scare Magic Johnson, they are in the wrong arena. We have to send them to Bosnia. Maybe the league should know where it is going.