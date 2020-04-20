ESPN ‘The Last Dance’: How They Got Classic Jordan Pictures

Michael Jordan was hesitant.

It was in 1997, just before the start of the NBA season, which was to end with Jordan’s retirement and the dissolution of the Chicago Bulls. With the release of their team’s fifth championship title, Jordan, the other players Scottie Pippen and Dennis Rodman and coach Phil Jackson were to separate at the end of the season, closing the book on one of the greatest sports dynasties .

At the time, the current NBA commissioner, Adam Silver, ran NBA Entertainment, which produced championship videos and other content. He had approached the biggest star of the game during the McDonald’s Championship in Paris on the possibility of integrating a film crew with the Bulls to tell their last hurray.

Silver had the idea of ​​Andy Thompson, a producer of the company. “I told him:” If we let the Bulls and Michael Jordan separate and retire without drawing a year from the life of this team and this franchise and this player, we will regret it forever “”, recalled Thompson, now vice-president. from NBA Entertainment. “For historical purposes, let’s put this in the box.”

Jackson, who was also in Paris, had no objection to the proposal, but Jordan was not so sure. Sensing his suspicion, according to Thompson, Silver told the superstar, “Look, the least that will go wrong is that you will have a great championship DVD or a great movie for your kids in five years.” Jordan said yes.

What the film crew captured never saw the light of day. Until now.

Michael Jordan and Bulls coach Phil Jackson in 1996. (Andrew D. Bernstein / NBAE via Getty Images)

After disappearing in a safe for more than 20 years, the candid images of “Fly on the wall” of this winning season have finally resurfaced in “The Last Dance”, the epic docuseries on Jordan and the Bulls which will be broadcast Sunday on ESPN. A co-production of the sports network and Netflix, the project also offers archive videos and in-depth interviews with Jordan, Pippen, Rodman, Jackson and many others.

Jason Hehir, who ran the docuseries, called it a revelation – and not just for sports fans: “It will tell fans who saw the Bulls what they didn’t know, while allowing them to see what looked like Michael and the others. It is also for a generation that only knows Michael as the logo on a shoe. We tell their story in a global way so that they can understand who this team was and why they are so revered to this day. “

Although Jordan and the Bulls are at the heart of “The Last Dance”, the documentary transcends the sports arena and can be compared to the Oscar-winning film “OJ.: Made in America”, in which a closer look at OJ’s life Simpson and his famous murder trial served as the backbone of a larger conversation about American culture, racial tension and celebrity obsession.

“It shows the global commodification of American pop culture,” said Hehir. He pointed out that Jordan had become a bigger figure than sport at a time when social media and the Internet did not exist. This consumer celebrity would end up wreaking havoc on Jordan, as evidenced by the later chapters of the mini-series.

But above all, the project is a precious document of the complex dynamics of a team that will go down in history as one of the greatest of all time.

Says Thompson, “It’s an era and a dynasty that have wrapped up the best of the best in basketball, coaching, fellowship, chemistry and a total commitment to win and be great.”

About 500 hours of footage from the 1997-98 season was filmed, including press conferences and media scrums; behind the scenes moments on buses and planes and in locker rooms and weights rooms; and game sequences, mostly in slow motion. The team included director of photography Michael Winik and taker of his Mario Popporino.

If we let the Bulls and Michael Jordan separate and retire without pulling a year into the life of this team and this franchise and this player, we will regret it forever. Andy Thompson, vice president of NBA entertainment

“We recognized that it was fascinating to see Michael, Scottie and people of this nature doing trivial things,” said Hehir. “We are not used to seeing these people in uniform and as normal human beings. It is ubiquitous now – everyone has social media subscriptions and there is much more access. this season, they were obviously more and more comfortable with the film crew. They really became a fly on the wall. “

Many scenes show Jordan in practice interacting with his teammates – sometimes harshly. Hehir said, “He had to make training more difficult than actual games so his teammates were ready to fight with anyone, especially the great teams from the Eastern Conference.”

“There were times when you could see he was really irritated,” said Thompson. “Everything was competitive for Michael. He demanded excellence. “

Hehir said he was also fascinated by the images of the last NBA All-Star Jordan match at Madison Square Garden. During this competition, he faced a young player who idolized him, Kobe Bryant.

Jordan played in the Hall of Famer Larry Bird coached team. In a pre-game moment, Magic Johnson visits Bird and Jordan in the locker room.

He said, “The stars have aligned for one of the most historic greetings in NBA history in basketball mecca, Madison Square Garden. These are the three Mt. Rushmore players interact with each other. I rewound and watched this several times. “

When Jordan struck in the final that secured the Bulls’ sixth championship, Thompson said he “had that incredible sigh of relief that we captured the greatest season for the greatest player who has ever played basketball. ball. ” It ended like a storybook. We had the Holy Grail of boxed documentaries. We were hoping it would become a traditional documentary for Showtime or HBO. “

The filmmakers conducted in-depth interviews with Michael Jordan and other members of the Bulls’ championship teams for ESPN’s “The Last Dance”. (Jon Roche / ESPN)

But the project hit a number of problems.

Jordan announced his retirement in 1999. The following year, an IMAX documentary, “Michael Jordan to the Max” was released, prompting NBA Entertainment to delay their film. When they started to move forward, Jordan was not retired in 2001 and returned to play for the Washington Wizards in a season of injuries and hardship. In its last two seasons with the Wizards, the team has never made it to the playoffs.

“It was not a great ending and no one was thinking about the documentary,” said Thompson. “The film entered a safe while we were trying to figure out what to do with it.”

Interest faded further as Jordan moved in other directions, including management of the Wizards, and later the property of the Charlotte Hornets.

But as the 20th anniversary of the last Bulls championship approaches, executive producer Mike Tollin, aware of the hidden footage, has contacted the Jordanian production company about the revival of the documentary, Thompson said. Shortly after, the vault was opened and work began on the production of the docuseries.

“It took almost 20 years for all of these things to fall into place,” said Hehir. “I was a high school student when it was filmed. I feel so privileged to tell this story, and I felt so responsible for telling it the right way. “