“Dumb” Nancy Pelosi will be “knocked down” as speaker of the Chamber

President Trump has predicted that “nervous Nancy” will be “knocked down” after the Speaker appeared on Fox News and criticized her “weak” leadership during the coronavirus crisis.

“Nervous Nancy is an inherently” stupid “person. She wasted all her time in the impeachment hoax. She will be knocked down, from inside and out, just like her last time as “President,” said the president. tweeted on Sunday. “Wallace and @ FoxNews are on the wrong track, look!”

He linked a Republican Party tweet that accused Pelosi of playing politics by delaying the repayment of a small business loan program, while noting his appearance on “Fox News Sunday”.

“When the #PaycheckProtection program ran out of funding, she decided that playing politics was more important than saving #SmallBiz. It’s time that Democrats be held accountable for putting millions in financial limbo, ” the GOP tweet says.

Pelosi, in his first interview on “Fox News Sunday” since 2017, said it would give Trump an “F” for his “weak” leadership during the pandemic.

“Leaders – leaders take responsibility. So I said he was a weak leader. He takes no responsibility. He blames – blames others, ”said Pelosi to host Chris Wallace.

“And maybe that would have been OK before, but we can’t continue on a path which is, again, I’ll come back to science, science, science, evidence, data on how we should go forward.”

Pelosi, who launched Trump’s ouster investigation in September 2019, told Wallace that she thought Congress “come to an agreement” on the repayment of the small business loan program that failed last week.

Pelosi lost the presidency in 2011 when Republicans won the majority in the 2010 elections.