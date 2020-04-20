Discover Michael Jordan’s Looney Basketball Adventure

While the coronavirus is shutting down every day, we will bring you a recommendation from The Post’s Peter Botte for a sports movie, TV show, or book that may have been before your time or has slipped from a one way or another between the cracks in your reading / reading history.

SPACE CONFITURE (1996)

PG assessed

Diffusion: Netflix

With everyone in a Michael Jordan vibe with the highly anticipated 10-part ESPN documentary “The Last Dance” coming out on Sunday, Son Airness’s big screen debut seemed like natural selection.

No, it is certainly not the most beautiful piece of cinematic art of its kind, but a generation of children and their parents who grew up watching the respective icons Bugs Bunny, Bill Murray and Michael Jordan will never forget them in teaming up for this partially forceful tour.

Produced by Ivan Reitman – who worked with Murray on “Stripes” and “Ghostbusters” in the 1980s – “Space Jam” provides a fantastic account of the period between Jordan’s first retirement from the NBA in 1993 and his triumphant return to the league to win the last three of his six league championships with the Chicago Bulls in 1995.

Jordan’s only year of playing minor league baseball with the White Sox is touted as the reason a group of ignorant strangers skip the skills of Patrick Ewing, Charles Barkley, Larry Johnson, Muggsy Bogues and Shawn Bradley to create the ringing team known as the Monstars, rather than stealing them from the greatest player in hoop history.

Instead, legends Looney Tunes Bugs and Daffy Duck recruit – OK, kidnap – Michael from a golf game with Murray, Larry Bird and Wayne Knight (Newman of Seinfeld) – to help them win a basketball game against Monstars to escape slavery by evil Mr. Swackhammer (voiced by Danny DeVito) as attractions in his Moron Mountain outer space amusement park.

“But I’m a baseball player now,” said Jordan.

“Okay, and I’m a Shakespearean actor,” says Bugs Bunny.

Of course, Jordan and his comic book teammates come back in the second half to come out victorious after he and Bugs convinced Porky Pig, Yosemite Sam, Lola Bunny, etc., to drink “Michael’s Secret Stuff”, a bottle of placebo effect water.

(Note: the sequel to LeBron James – 25 years later – is expected to be released in July 2021.)

Note citation: “Whoa, whoa, whoa! I didn’t know that Dan Aykroyd was in this photo! “Mr. Swackhammer when Bill Murray comes into play against the Monstars.

Boot blows: 3.75 out of 5