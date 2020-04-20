Coronavirus: we can still save millions of small businesses

The last time America suffered an economic crisis in 2008, we came out of it badly.

Yes, the economy and the stock market have recovered. Banks too, with great help from Uncle Sam. But millions of homeowners ended up with mortgage debts that reduced their disposable income to the point of disappearing.

The unshared recovery has proven to decline in two ways. First, the recovery has been unusually slow. Second, it gave rise to quivering class resentments. It can be said that this led to the election of Donald Trump.

How to avoid a similar shock this time?

Each depression is separate, but I would say that the victims of COVID-19 – this year’s version of households drowning in mortgage debt – are American small businesses. This time, economist Ken Rogoff says, “Small businesses are being slaughtered.”

Ten years ago, the subprime crisis blew up the entire economy. This time, the shock for small businesses had a vicious multiplier effect: these shuttered barbershops did not order supplies or invest in new hairdryers.

The federal government recently enacted a small business rescue plan in the CARES law. But he is already exhausted and beset with bureaucratic problems. In contrast, emergency measures from the Federal Reserve, such as buying debt, immediately supported big business.

Aside from government assistance, large companies are naturally better suited to weather the storm. Large companies can tap capital markets, which are used to convert future prospects into current dollars. Even if McDonald’s is not selling as many burgers as before, investors know that in the end, its business will recover.

However, small businesses are autonomous. The local pizzeria cannot borrow against the future, because by the time the recovery comes, it may not exist.

There are some 30 million in the USA (41,000 sell pizza). Most are tiny, but have 60 million people.

Since these companies represent 44% of gross domestic productto lose even a small fraction would be an economic disaster. Millions of employees would lose their jobs. Thousands of ideas would go up in smoke. Small business is the laboratory of big ideas.

The cultural fallout would be just as serious. If each coffee were renamed Starbucks, the caffeine would still be there, but it wouldn’t have the same taste or feel.

Tapestry reports from small businesses across the country – a grocer in New Orleans, newspapers from Oregon to West Virginia, an art gallery in my hometown of Boston – suggest that small businesses are fighting for their lives. The only bookstore in Camden, Missouri has permanently closed.

Each of these companies represents the savings, sweat and dreams of an entrepreneur or a family. On average, their owners earn only about $ 50,000 a year. But they symbolize something bigger – call it the dream of a plausible opportunity.

Part of this dream was destroyed or badly damaged by the mortgage crisis. But we don’t have to repeat the mistakes of 2008.

Under CARES ‘$ 2.2 trillion legislation, Congress has authorized $ 349 billion in federally guaranteed loans for businesses with fewer than 500 employees. Above all, companies that keep their pre-crisis payroll for workers will see these loans canceled.

This is a big improvement from 2008, when neither regulators nor Congress were willing to approve a large-scale bailout for mortgage owners. The fear then was that undeserving homeowners would benefit. And it was true: if you want to help a lot of people in a hurry, fraud and waste will be a cost of doing business.

The same compromise is true today. The good news is that Congress, recognizing the magnitude of this crisis, was prepared to allocate much more money for small business borrowers to come out of the crisis with healthy balance sheets.

But in his eagerness to put up guarantees, he wrapped up the paperwork program. Businesses had to apply for loans through the banks. Banks are uncertain about the eligibility criteria for the federal guarantee, which has erased the work.

Many of the smaller companies did not apply because they had no working relationships with banks beyond their weekly cash deposits. Some withdrew because the loan forgiveness criteria were not clear and they did not want to end up with debt.

In addition, the loans only cover eight weeks of pay, plus limited rent and utility expenses. Many businesses require assistance for more than eight weeks. What happens if after eight weeks a company has to lay off staff? Will the loan always be canceled?

Worse, the program is far too small. The Trump administration announced Thursday that the entire fund has been committed. (Due to bureaucracy, only a fraction of the money was disbursed.) It took less than two million out of 30 million businesses nationwide to claim all the money.

Congress plans to expand the lending program by adding an additional $ 250 billion. He must add even more, because this amount will also be insufficient. And it must act quickly to send money to the most desperate businesses before they fail.

For smaller businesses – those with a dozen or fewer employees – a non-bank financing mechanism is necessary. The banks gave priority to pre-existing customers and first dealt with the larger requests. This has left many of the most desperate businesses behind. Amanda Ballantyne, director of the Main Street Alliance, an advocacy group, suggests giving small businesses direct grants from the Treasury.

The program needs more funds and at least a partial overhaul. In 2008, many homeowners shared responsibility for borrowing beyond their means. Even then, the fallout from letting so many people fail was catastrophic. This time, small businesses are totally blameless.

Sheila Bair, former director of Federal Deposit Insurance Corp., who worked hard to get more help for homeowners in 2008, told me, “One of the lessons from the latest accident is that saving Wall Street is not won’t save Main Street. “

We should not make the same mistake again.

Roger Lowenstein is the most recent author of “America’s Bank: The Epic Struggle to Create the Federal Reserve”.