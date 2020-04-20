Coronavirus tests must be performed “community by community”: Birx

Dr. Deborah Birx, a member of the White House Coronavirus task force, said that tests should go to the “community by community” level to determine if it is safe to start loosening the locks and reopening them. businesses.

“What we are trying to do is look at this in a very granular, data-driven scientific methodology to predict community by community which tests are needed,” Birx said on CBS on Sunday. ” “Facing the nation.”

“At the same time, work with all the laboratory directors across the country who have these multiple platforms to really understand and find solutions for them on their supply issues.”

“It has to be the responsibility of the communities, so that the communities can see what’s going on in their communities and make decisions with local health and state officials, which can be open and which must remain closed, “she continued.

The Trump administration last week announced guidelines for governors to determine when they could start reopening their economies – with phase one coming after the number of coronavirus cases has declined for 14 days.

Noting that the United States is experiencing a “series of small epidemics” in certain regions, Birx recognized that each community “will need a different test”.

“The tests should be critically focused where you start to see preliminary evidence, because no test is 100% specific and 100% sensitive,” said Birx.

“If you test and over-test in areas where there are no viruses, you may end up with false positives and false negatives. Each of these epidemics will need a different test and that’s what we are currently calculating. “