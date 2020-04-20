Coronavirus revival monitoring has not started

Surveillance systems are still largely inactive for the $ 2 trillion economic coronavirus relief package passed by Congress last month, leaving gaping holes in accountability as the Treasury Department prepares to grant funds. hundreds of billions of dollars in business aid.

The coronavirus response program was the largest in the history of the United States, and legislators wanted to ensure adequate monitoring and oversight of the massive funding. But with as many as four oversight bodies now struggling to be operational and Congress operating remotely due to the pandemic, lawmakers recognize this gap.

“Surveillance is in progress; it does not happen as effectively as it would if we could hold committee hearings with testimony from the administration, ”said Majority House Leader Steny H. Hoyer (D-Md.). “The ideal, of course, is to resume the session, to hold hearings [and] call witnesses.

Representative Katie Porter (D-Irvine), who has emerged as one of the fiercest people to question Congress, said surveillance must begin immediately, as a foot in the door means that Watchdogs can shape the way the Coronavirus Aid, Rescue and Economic Security Act is implemented.

The main concern for Porter and the other Democrats is the nearly $ 500 billion fund the Treasury Department – with significant control by secretary Steven T. Mnuchin – will use to support businesses.

“Because the $ 500 billion has not yet been recovered by the treasury and returned to the industry, we have the capacity to do real-time monitoring,” Porter said in an interview. In addition, watchdogs can “have a meaningful and productive dialogue with the Secretary of the Treasury on the terms and conditions of this assistance, ensuring that it helps the economy by keeping employees on the payroll and health benefits ”.

The law established three supervisory bodies and the President of the Chamber, Nancy Pelosi (D-San Francisco), proposed a fourth:

The legislated five-person Congressional Supervisory Commission – which will oversee the corporate fund – had only one member until Friday, when three other members were appointed. With the Capitol and Congress office buildings largely closed, the first named, Bharat Ramamurti, former staff member of Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.), Has so far tried to do body work from his Twitter account and through public comments. and editorials.

The position of Special Inspector General for Pandemic Recovery – created by law – is vacant. President Trump’s appointment of White House lawyer Brian Miller has raised questions about Miller’s independence, questioning his confirmation in the Senate.

Another group of statutory inspectors to oversee all of the law, the Pandemic Response Accountability Committee, lost its first chief – Acting Defense Department Inspector General Glenn Fine – when Trump l fired this month.

Finally, the committee that Pelosi wants to set up cannot get to work until Congress has approved the existence of the group by a vote. Parliamentary minority leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Bakersfield) said the panel was redundant, suggesting that Republicans could block any decision to approve it by unanimous consent. This would mean that Pelosi would have to wait for Congress to resume its work.

To complicate matters, Trump said by signing the CARES law that he would not follow some of the surveillance rules. In one declaration of signature, the White House has said that the law’s requirement that the Special Inspector General notify Congress if the administration does not share certain information could be unconstitutional.

Skeptics believe that the White House’s frequent refusals to respond to Congressional inquiries make the work of oversight bodies all the more important.

“The president is not charged with the need to be consistent or precise or to tell the truth,” said Senator Kamala Harris (D-California). It will therefore be the responsibility of monitoring, she said, to ensure that the CARES law does not become “something that is only intended to help the President’s friends, the loss of working families.” who are in desperate need of help and relief. “

The administration’s reluctance to work with the inspectors general will make the role of the Congressional Control Commission the only control mechanism that has teeth, said Porter, who wanted to be on the panel.

Trump administration officials can “snub” the inspectors general charged with overseeing the implementation of the law because they are employees of the executive, Porter said. “Which means this panel of Congress, for this president, will be the only game in town to oversee the $ 500 billion.”

It does not appear that the Treasury or the Federal Reserve issued checks on the fund, said Ramamurti. But he is not convinced that the rules as currently drafted would require agencies to disclose this information immediately. The Treasury did not respond to several requests for comment.

The agencies have planned how they plan to spend $ 195 billion of the fund. The Federal Reserve said this month that he would use the money to boost the main street loan program, which helps small and medium-sized businesses, and to expand the reach of other programs.

Ramamurti, who does not yet have a budget, is already concerned about how the money could be spent. He said the Federal Reserve’s criteria for cities and counties that can access federal loans excludes the 35 American cities with the highest proportion of black residents.

“These are all extremely important decisions,” he said of the authority of the Federal Reserve and the Treasury to determine which entities received the money. “The objective of the [congressional] The supervisory board must review the decisions as they are made, as close to real time as possible, because it is possible to adjust these items on the fly to make a real difference to people. “

On Friday, the Republicans appointed Senator Patrick J. Toomey from Pennsylvania and the representative of French Hill from Arkansas. Pelosi selected the representative Donna Shalala (D-Fla.), Former Secretary for Health and Social Services. The panel will be chaired by a chairman who will be jointly appointed by the majority leader in the Senate Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) And Pelosi.

Individual legislators and congressional committees also try to provide oversight. McConnell said Friday that Senator Michael D. Crapo (R-Idaho), chair of the Senate Banking Committee, would take the lead in oversight in the Senate.

“The CARES Act is the largest bailout program in the history of Congress,” said McConnell. “Appropriate, objective and non-partisan oversight will be the key to making its dollars and its programs meaningful.”

But lawmakers are also at a disadvantage. As Congress is out of session, they cannot use their most effective monitoring tool: a congressional hearing conducted on television and under oath.

Instead, they send a flurry of letters and phone calls to administration officials, demanding answers to questions about program implementation.

Representative Diana DeGette (D-Colo.), Chair of the Supervisory Sub-Committee of the House of Energy and Commerce – which oversees several health agencies and held nearly a dozen hearings on preparing for a pandemic in 15 years – now lays the groundwork for hearings that the panel hopes to hold as soon as Congress resumes its work. Its panel is already studying the distribution of the national strategic stock and the backlog of tests, among other questions.

“It is not an optimal situation,” she said of the remote working Congress. “But I believe we will be able to lay the groundwork for these inquiries and the letters we are writing now to have the actual hearings later this spring or even early summer.”

Legislators are also considering whether they can meet virtually for congressional hearings.

House rules require lawmakers to physically meet for a hearing, a requirement passed to prevent lawmakers from trying to mark themselves for a hearing when they aren’t, DeGette said. The rules should be updated to allow for a virtual hearing.

It is unclear whether Congress will attempt to hold remote control hearings with government officials.

Republicans from the House Oversight Committee protested the committee’s use of zoom for video briefings after the panel met twice in recent weeks: one with the Special Inspector General for the Reconstruction of the Afghanistan and the other with the postmaster. This raised questions about whether government officials would participate in virtual public hearings with legislators.

The Republicans said the meeting with the special inspector general had been “bombed by zoom” – accessible without permission – three times. But the Democrats said no.