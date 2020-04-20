Coronavirus May Survive Exposure to High Temperatures, Study Finds

Coronavirus may not be killed by high temperatures, new study finds.

Researchers at the University of Aix-Marseille in France failed to neutralize the virus by placing infected African green monkey kidney cells in a room at 140 degrees Fahrenheit, according to a study on the bioRxiv pre-print server that has not been peer reviewed.

Researchers say they tested the impact of heat on the virus under “clean” laboratory conditions and “dirty” environments.

The two parameters saw the virus replicate even when exposed to the 140-degree temperature for one hour, the researchers said.

To kill the virus, it took 15 minutes of exposure to temperatures of 197.6 degrees, the report said.

The researchers noted, however, that most patients have a lower viral load than that tested in the vials, suggesting that lower heat levels may be effective after all in killing the virus.

And preliminary results from a government laboratory experiment support the theory that warmer weather could slow the spread of the virus, according to a report.

Department of Homeland Security briefing notes that were leaked to Yahoo News, suggested that the virus does not survive long in the sun, humidity and warmer temperatures.

“Sunlight quickly destroys the virus,” said the document, according to Yahoo News.

However, the report warned that the results do not indicate that summer weather conditions will eliminate, or even decrease, new cases of the virus.

DHS refused to confirm the results in the leaked documents, the outlet reported.

“As a policy, the department does not comment on documents that have allegedly been released,” DHS said in a statement.

“It would be irresponsible to speculate, draw conclusions or inadvertently try to influence the public on the basis of a document that has not yet been peer reviewed or subjected to a rigorous scientific validation approach. “