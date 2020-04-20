Coronavirus in quarantine: Watch Alfred Molina on stage in “red”

Alfred Molina, who played the Mexican muralist Diego Rivera in front of Salma Hayek’s Frida Kahlo in the bio-drama “Frida” of 2002, then described the abstract expressionist painter Mark Rothko in the original London production of John’s “Red” Logan in 2009.

The two-person play won six Tony Awards, including the best play in 2010, and Molina took over the role of Rothko nearly a decade later for a staging that was filmed for a 2019 episode of the series. PBS “Great Performances”. The broadcast is free until May 27 on pbs.org.

There are other ways to engage with a little culture during your coronavirus quarantine. We will continue to share choices for streaming concerts, online musicals, virtual art exhibits and more. Here is Monday’s list, all Pacific times.

“Elektra”

Nina Stemme sings the title role in the Metropolitan Opera’s 2016 production of this opera in an act by Richard Strauss that reinvents the ancient Greek tale of love and revenge. Former artistic director of the Los Angeles Philharmonic Esa-Pekka Salonen conducts. Available at 4.30 p.m. Monday at 3.30 p.m. Tuesday. Free. metopera.org

“It’s a shame she’s a whore”

The New York Red Bull Theater brings together the cast of its 2015 production for a live reading of John Ford’s twisted 17th century tragedy. 4.30 p.m. Monday. Free. redbulltheater.com

Renana Gutman

The pianist performs works by Bach, Chopin, Debussy, Fauré and Scriabin in this recital. 4.30 p.m. Monday. Free; donations accepted. 92y.org

Quaranweed Comedy

Twenty comics each make four close minutes in a special 4/20 edition of the comedy quarantine night show, the proceeds of which will go to the Los Angeles Food Bank. 6 p.m. Monday. Free; gifts appreciated. On Instagram @comedyquarantine

LACMA @ Home

The Los Angeles County Museum of Art in Transition website offers arts and crafts courses, lectures and tutorials for kids, as well as exhibitions, short films, and documentaries, including a behind-the-scenes preview of the madness of Chris Burden’s car. kinetic sculpture “Metropolis II”. Available at any time. Free. lacma.org

