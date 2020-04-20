Coronavirus: critic of the Global Citizen One World concert

A sign that you are a superstar: even when locked out, you can find someone to transport your grand piano in your hallway.

This was the configuration of Elton John’s performance on Saturday’s “One World: Together at Home” special, which allowed the veteran to fight his way through an “I am still standing”, his words of romantic persistence newly applicable to global health. crisis – on the green lands of what seemed to be his domain in Beverly Hills.

But if John bowed his celebrity status, the picture was also endearing: look beyond his pink sunglasses and his perfect headdress and behind him you can see some basketballs probably left outside by the singer’s crazy sons.

Presented by prominent aid organization Global Citizen, “One World: Together at Home” – with appearances by artists such as Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish, Paul McCartney, Jennifer Lopez, The Rolling Stones and Lady Gaga, the latest of them was credited as the curator – offered a new blend of comfort and splendor.

The comforts, of course, that we have grown accustomed to in the weeks since the COVID-19 pandemic, have shut down the live music industry and even turned A-list stars into sweatpants into live-streamers . Yet “One World” was aimed higher than similar promotions recently organized by James Corden, iHeartMedia and the Academy of Country Music.

Broadcast on CBS, NBC and ABC – and co-organized by the leading personalities of the three networks at the end of the evening: Stephen Colbert, Jimmy Fallon and Jimmy Kimmel – the two-hour program displayed an ambition of style “We Are the World Called several of the biggest names in pop to celebrate healthcare workers and raise money for the World Health Organization. (After the program, during which ordinary viewers were asked to store their wallets, Global Citizen said it had secured $ 127 million in commitments from corporations and philanthropists.)

As in the other specials, the artists performed in salons, backyards or rehearsal spaces; most were alone in helping to emphasize the importance of social estrangement. But here, the value of the production has taken an obvious boost, as when Keith Urban assembled a trio of himself to add harmony and counterpoint to his zipped interpretation of “Higher Love” by Steve Winwood. (As illustrated by Urban’s digital earthquake, the performances of “One World” were recorded in advance.)

Lopez, sitting outside in a nest of candles and twinkling lights, deployed professional-looking lights and cameras – not to mention professional-looking hair and makeup – in a dazzling version of Barbra Streisand’s “People” that looked like a welcome visit from the front Sometimes when a big star trick could invite you to a raised shot.

Then there were the Stones, each in its own quadrant of a screen divided into four, making the most of an awkward videoconferencing app to play “You can’t always get what you want.” The selection was surprising, given the elaborate choral part of the song – difficult to reproduce via Zoom – as well as its use by President Trump during his rallies, which the Stones have repeatedly denounced. But even with a wink from Charlie Watts on the drums, the song seemed alive in a way that few acts succeed on television. It was also a reminder, here in the era of perpetual seriousness, that stupidity – even false show biz – contains real emotional value.

The gesture towards Trump was not the only moment of the program touched by politics. Although Global Citizen CEO Hugh Evans said in advance that he wanted “One World” to be “apolitical,” several artists took advantage of the highly visible platform to tell the truth to power.

McCartney presented a funky and stripped-down “Lady Madonna” by inviting viewers to demand that leaders strengthen health systems around the world. Swift seemed to channel a little anger at the way the coronavirus was treated in “Soon you will get better”, a song about his mother’s cancer experience that took on a broader meaning here. access to tests and medication.

And Beyoncé and Alicia Keys, both of whom spoke but did not sing, drew attention to the disturbing fact that African-Americans are suffering in disproportionate numbers due to decades of health care inequality.

Stevie Wonder incorporated this awareness into his performance, which skillfully combined “Lean on Me” by Bill Withers, who died last month, with his own “Love’s In Need of Love Today”, on an unwavering determination to overcome hatred . Ditto Lizzo in an ecclesiastical interpretation of “A Change Is Gonna Come” by Sam Cooke who traded his usual good humor for a conviction of steel.

Some artists have searched their catalogs to find a sensitive song to renovate: “Rainbow” by Kacey Musgraves for example, or “Wake Me Up When September Ends” by Billie Joe Armstrong of Green Day. Others have recovered old successes likely to inspire, like “Smile” by Charlie Chaplin, that Lady Gaga gave a full reading in agreement with her show-stoping “La Vie En Rose” from “A Star Is Born” and “Sunny,” the mid-60s Bobby Hebb piece in which Eilish found a promise of better times to come.

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello chose “What a Wonderful World” for the same reason, intertwining their voices as they huddled on a piano bench, not six inches (not to mention the six feet recommended) one of the ‘other.

Another example of celebrity exceptionalism? Sure. But the sight also showed how small some of our dreams have become.