Clash between the police and residents of the Paris suburbs

Police and youth clashed in a low-income Parisian suburb, where residents say the police used harsh measures to impose a strict foreclosure on France amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The rioters set fire to vehicles and fired fireworks at police officers, who responded with rubber bullets and tear gas in the suburbs of Villeneuve-la-Garenne and Aulnay-sous-Bois, witnesses and police told Agence France-Presse on Monday.

Tensions were heightened early Saturday when a motorcyclist was injured at a police checkpoint in Villeneuve-la-Garenne, where around 50 angry passers-by gathered after the incident.

Police said the group had targeted officers with “projectiles” at an impasse of almost two hours.

The 30-year-old motorcyclist broke his leg and had to undergo surgery after having crashed in the open door of a police car, according to AFP.

Residents accused the police of deliberately opening the door for the pilot to crash into it.

The man will file a complaint against the cops, his family and a lawyer at AFP, while the prosecutors launched an investigation.

Police launched tear gas on Monday and used batons against residents of Villeneuve-la-Garenne as fireworks exploded in the street, the Daily Mail reported.

Chaos has also spread to Aulnay-sous-Bois, where the police said they were “ambushed” by residents of a neighborhood made up mainly of immigrants who claim that they are regularly subjected to police treatment strict.

Police said they were targeted by people using fireworks as projectiles and arrested four residents.

The rights group SOS Racisme released a statement calling on the authorities to shed light on the incident with the biker and urging the police to exercise restraint “during this period of forcible confinement and tension”.

Prosecutors opened an investigation earlier this month into the death in custody of a man arrested for allegedly violating home confinement measures.

Police said the 33-year-old man, who his sister said was suffering from schizophrenia, resisted the arrest.

Prime Minister Edouard Philippe said on Sunday that the police had carried out 13.5 million checks since the isolation began on March 17. Over 800,000 people have been registered for violations.