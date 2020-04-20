Cinemas behind the wheel are ready for a return to the United States amid the coronavirus crisis

Drive-thru cinemas – a tiny, almost forgotten part of American cinema – may be on the verge of making a comeback, as the coronavirus has closed indoor cinemas across the country.

The coronavirus has wreaked havoc in the movie industry with more than 40,000 closed screens in the U.S. alone – but a small group of outdoor movie theaters still remain in operation, and they may soon offer some relief to repressed moviegoers , according to a report.

Last week, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said he plans to allow the drive-ins to reopen because regular theaters remain closed while the coronavirus is locked.

Indeed, drive-ins, whose popularity has steadily declined since its peak in the early 1960s, would allow people to watch films projected on the big screen from the safety of their cars.

“Where is the public safety problem? It is a theater accessible by car. You are in the car with the same people, ”Cuomo said in his daily briefing on April 12.

Currently, there are approximately 320 drive-ins in the U.S., and only 25 are open to business, according to The Hollywood Reporter. In New York, at least two theaters, the Four Brothers in Amenia and the Warwick Drive-in in Warwick, have requested waivers, which would allow them to open.

According to the report, open drive-ins have seen a “steady but not spectacular” influx of ticket sales. One problem is the lack of new Hollywood movies, which is another byproduct of the coronavirus restrictions. Most major studios have delayed the first of their summer blockbusters until the cinemas reopen.

But the shortage of new films may not be a major problem.

Worldwide, car ticket sales are “booming,” according to the report, specifically pointing to sales in Germany and South Korea, where even the screening of old movies draws crowds.

Autokino Essen, one of only two cinemas open all year in Germany, has “sold all the screenings since the country was blocked in early March,” the report said. On April 6, the drive-in sold 500 tickets for “Manta Manta”, a German comedy that was a huge success in 1991.

“No matter what we show, people just want to go out and watch a movie,” said Frank Peciak, director of Autokino Essen, to the Hollywood Reporter. “We are exhausted weeks in advance.”

In Cologne, the drive-in theater is also solid. The owners of these theaters only allow 250 cars out of the 1,000 capacity lot, in order to comply with social distancing rules, and when tickets are scanned, they are scanned by a gloved employee through a closed window.

In order to meet demand, there is an influx of drive-in pop-ups. The event management company D.Live installed a drive-in in the parking lot of the Düsseldorf fair and created a local musical biopic, “Lindenberg!” to a sold out crowd.

Independent cinema Loe Studios has built a makeshift theater with a 640 square foot LED screen in an open area behind a biker bar in Marl. During the opening evening of April 6, the double bill “The Lion King” and “Parasite” sold in a few hours.

South Korea has also seen a surge in drive-in activities since the country closed regular theaters in February amid COVID-19 restrictions.

At Cine 80, a 170-car theater in Daegu, at the epicenter of the coronavirus epidemic in Korea, ticket sales increased by 20% for films such as the biopic Judy Garland “Judy” and the title of ‘The Turning’ horror, according to Drive- in owner Seong-soo Kim. Meanwhile, Jayuro Drive-in, located in a suburb of Seoul, saw sales jump 30%.

“We managed to maintain [our business] since the epidemic, “said Kim. “People think drive-ins are a safer option for enjoying their cultural life.”