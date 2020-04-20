China used WHO to hide coronavirus from the world

White House trade advisor Peter Navarro on Sunday called on China to prove that a Wuhan laboratory played no role in the coronavirus pandemic – and accused the country of hoarding personal protective equipment and take advantage of the epidemic.

Navarro targeted China on Fox News » “Sunday morning futures” accusing the country of taking several measures which aggravated the current crisis and “led to the death of many people in the world”.

“First, the virus appeared in China. Second, they hid the virus behind the shield of the World Health Organization. The third thing they did was store personal protective equipment and now they are enjoying it, “said Navarro.

US officials are said to be investigating whether the virus escaped from a Chinese laboratory. The laboratory – the Wuhan Institute of Virology – denied having produced the virus.

“What we do know is that the zero point of this virus was a few kilometers from this laboratory,” said Navarro.

“If you just do Occam’s razor-sharp approach, the simplest explanation of which is probably the most likely, I think it is up to China to prove that it was not this laboratory.”

Navarro also criticized China for using its “influence” with the World Health Organization to “hide the virus from the world” in the first weeks of the epidemic.

“It was a time when this virus could have been contained in Wuhan,” he said. “Instead, 5 million Chinese people left Wuhan and spread the virus around the world.”

Last week, President Trump announced that the United States would suspend payments to the WHO, saying the group had not released accurate information from China during the early stages of the pandemic.

And, meanwhile, China has amassed PPE it has imported, Navarro said, adding that the alleged actions left “people in New York, Milan and everywhere in between defenseless when the time was right to do so. to have.”

US exports of surgical masks, respirators and other protective equipment to China soared in January and February, USA Today reports.

The Post reported earlier this month that the Trump administration was taking legal action against China for allegedly trying to block the PPE market.