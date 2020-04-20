Charles Oakley Bulls Days featured in ESPN’s “The Last Dance”

Before Charles Oakley became a Garden fan favorite with a Knicks team that overturned Michael Jordan and the Bulls dynasty in the 1990s, Oakley was Jordan’s bodyguard on the court.

Jordan and Oakley were tight for Oakley’s first three years in the NBA after the Bulls acquired Oakley draft rights from the Cavaliers in 1985. The hard-nosed Oakley defended Jordan during his meteoric rise to celebrity, as mentioned in “The Last Dance,” The docuseries on the 1997-98 Bulls season which aired Sunday on ESPN.

“Michael liked Charles a lot because Charles was his protector,” said John Paxson in the second episode. “Michael was still attacking the basket and he was often knocked over, and Charles was always the guy to support him.”

Ironically, Jordan quickly established himself as a generational talent, which led to Oakley’s departure. General manager Jerry Krause said Paxson was “one of the most difficult jobs he ever had to do” in 1988, sending Oakley to the Knicks for Bill Cartwright to get the Bulls the big man they needed.

“Charles Oakley and I were good friends. We spent a lot of time together. But things were in place for us to win when he left, “said Jordan.

The other Oakley spotlight in the episode came during a look at Scottie Pippen’s rookie season in 1987-1988. Pippen finished fifth in the 1987 draft and entered the NBA with an ambitious frame of mind.

“Scottie has talked a lot about garbage,” said Oakley. “Scottie came in and said,” I’m going to be better than Michael Jordan “… as a rookie.”

An old clip showed Oakley grabbing Pippen by his shirt and saying he would be treated like a rookie until next year before slipping on Pippen’s face.

“I was pretty confident in who I was as a player, but as a rookie, we are treated like a rookie. Charles was a bully, so he beat me up for saying that, “said Pippen with a laugh.

The next two episodes of “The Last Dance” will air Sunday at 9:00 p.m. on ESPN.