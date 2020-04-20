CBS News Seth Doane describes his recovery from a 41-day coronavirus and quarantine

Last month, CBS News foreign correspondent Seth Doane tested positive for the coronavirus. He was quarantined in Rome with her husband, Andrea. Now he has just received his second negative test result.

“Feeling better is a relief,” said Doane on Monday. “I never wanted to fail a test, I was never so happy with a” negative “result, as I got it a few hours ago.”

Joining “CBS This Morning” from his home in Rome, Doane described his symptoms: “I had congestion, I had aches, I had a fever overnight. I would say that maybe being for eight days, I didn’t feel very well. I had different pains in places I wasn’t really used to. I certainly knew I was sick. But I didn’t have days when I I just couldn’t get out of bed. I was fortunate to have relatively mild symptoms.

“And then to test negative, finally, twice, ahhh, such a relief!”

The requirement of Italians for a second negative test, said Doane, follows guidelines from the World Health Organization. “You need two negative tests separated by 24 hours to be officially released from quarantine. So as soon as I was exposed to people who were known to be positive, the doctors said, ‘You must be quarantined .

“Then I had the test; it turned out positive. We were quarantined. Today is day 41 – 41 days in the house. I only went out for about three hours, and it was with the permission of a doctor to go to some mobile clinics to get this test. And one of the tests, about 20 days after my first positive test, was positive again. At this point, I didn’t had no symptoms, I felt much better, and I was really surprised, shocked and saddened by the positive test again. ”

Co-host Tony Dokoupil asked, “What have you done to stay sane?”

“Zoom!” Doane replied. “Zoom it all – Zoom exercise, Zoom Italian class, Zoom teleconferences for work, as you know. Dinners and drinks Zoom. In fact, to change things at some point, put on a black tie for a black tie Zoom dinner, because ordinary Zoom dinner gets old after so many weeks. “

He also attributed the support of family and friends: “My husband, Andrea, was incredible through this. I brought this into his life, and he too had to be quarantined all the time. We have was really lucky to have neighbors who delivered groceries and helped us because we couldn’t leave. ”

Andrea is doing just as well: “He has actually tested negative three times,” said Doane. “There are different assumptions there. One is that he could have had it in between and it just hasn’t been tested at the right time. [But] he is fine. “

Italy, one of the hardest hit countries, has been locked out since March 9, and to date has suffered nearly 180,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus and more than 23,000 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins.

But the number of day-long deaths from coronaviruses in the country continued to drop this weekend, with 433 deaths reported on Sunday.

Asked to describe the current situation today and the prognosis for moving forward, Doane said: “We live in the middle of Rome, and with the windows open here for 40 days, it looks more like the countryside. You hear birds and insects. Although recently I have heard more helicopters.

“The Italians cracked down, trying to enforce these home stay orders. The two times we were allowed out of the house – three times actually to get tested, we only got out for a little bit. time, we went to this mobile clinic – but we saw all kinds of police blockades, roadblocks where they stopped, we had medical clearance that we had to show that allowed us to be on the street.

“Rome seems to be taking this very seriously. Now, as you know, Italy is experiencing this so-called” Phase II “, starting to open up the country a little more to allow more freedom. Now with my freedom, pretty everything what I can do is go to the grocery store and take out the trash. But after 41 days, it’s pretty cool! “