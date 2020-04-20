California mayor who compared Trump supporters to KKK dies in plane crash: report

A California mayor who recently said he would resign on social media posts comparing Trump supporters to members of the Ku Klux Klan was killed in a plane crash on Saturday, according to a report.

Auburn mayor Bill Kirby was identified as the person killed when a small plane fell near Auburn airport just after 11 a.m. local time, FOX 40 Sacramento reported.

The other person on the plane suffered minor injuries and was taken to hospital, the Sacramento Bee reported.

Kirby, 72, flew the plane and has been licensed since at least 2009, the Bee reported. The urologist worked with the Flying Doctors group, which helps run free medical clinics in rural villages.

He was the father of two adult children and had lived in Auburn for 30 years. He ran for Congress as a Republican in the 2002 state primary, according to the bee.

Kirby’s family released a statement via a Facebook post by Sacramento political consultant Jeff Raimondo.

“Our family is devastated by this tragic news,” said the statement. “Bill has devoted decades of enthusiastic and loving support to his family, his patients and the Auburn community he loved so much. He will be greatly missed, but let’s be reassured by the knowledge that he died while flying – one of the other loves of his life. “

Kirby had caught the heat of the residents of Auburn last week at a city council meeting that was videotaped due to the coronavirus epidemic.

In one of the articles, the mayor shared a photo of a Ku Klux Klan hood, with the caption: “The good news for Trump supporters is that most of them already have masks,” reported FOX 40. The post was then deleted.

Kirby told locals that he accused President Trump of not having the proper equipment and testing skills in his work as a doctor.

“This president has put us all at risk,” said Kirby.

During the town council meeting, officials and the public heard a series of voice messages that council had received from furious residents through Kirby’s online messages.

“These comments are hateful, degrading, sectarian and more in keeping with the mentality of a 15 year old adolescent,” said a voice message, according to FOX 40.

The mayor seemed remorseful at the meeting when he spoke about the posts.

“I have spent 40 years dedicating my life to serving the Auburn community as a doctor and through my volunteer efforts. Am i perfect? No, we are all a bit defective, ”said Kirby.

Kirby said he plans to resign as mayor at the next council meeting on April 27.

The plane crash is under investigation by the National Transportation Safety Board and the Federal Aviation Administration, California. said at the station.

Auburn is a town of about 13,000 people located about 33 miles northeast of Sacramento.

Fox News’ Jack Durschlag contributed to this story.