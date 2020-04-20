Broncos could trade for Jerry Jeudy

There is another team looking to progress in the 2020 NFL Draft, but this one already has their quarterback.

Instead, the Broncos could seek to knock off the top 10 in order to get a shiny new toy – the Alabama wide receiver Jerry Jeudy – for second-year quarterback Drew Lock, according to the Woody Paige of the Colorado Springs Gazette.

The Broncos currently have No. 15 picks in Thursday’s first round, but may consider switching to No. 8 (Cardinals) or No. 10 (Browns), sources told Paige. Most fake projects have Jeudy going from # 11 to the Jets, but if Gang Green opts for an offensive tackle or a different receiver, the Raiders at # 12 or 49ers at # 13 could pick up Jeudy before choosing the Broncos at 15.

NFL Network reported earlier this week, the Browns could look to return from # 10 and the Boise State plan to attack Ezra Cleveland.

Cortland Sutton was the Broncos’ number one receiver last year, beating his second season with 72 receptions for 1,112 yards and six touchdowns. DaeSean Hamilton, who caught 28 passes for 297 yards and a touchdown last season, was the second catcher tops the list.

Lock, the Broncos’ second-round pick in 2019, took over in the quarterback for the last five games of his rookie year, dropping 4-1.