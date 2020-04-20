Brazilian President Joins Protest Against Coronavirus Lockout

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has challenged his own administration’s social distancing recommendations to join the protesters against the blockades believed to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

The right-wing leader, who was not wearing a mask, addressed a tight crowd on Sunday outside the army headquarters in the capital, Brasilia.

“I’m here because I believe in you. You are here because you believe in Brazil, “said Bolsonaro, who called the dozen protesters” patriots. “

The protesters gathered on Sunday against the country’s Supreme Court, which confirmed the blockades imposed by state governors, and against Congress, whose quarantines have also been defended by lawmakers.

“Everyone in Brazil must understand that it is subject to the will of the people,” said Bolsonaro.

Some protesters called for the return of the authoritarian measures used during the country’s last military regime, known as the IA-5.

“It is frightening to see demonstrations for the return of the military regime after 30 years of democracy,” said Supreme Court judge Luís Roberto Barroso. wrote on Twitter.

Brazil has reported more than 39,000 COVID-19 cases with nearly 2,400 deaths, according to the latest figures from Johns Hopkins University.

With post wires