Australia orders Facebook and Google to pay local media for advertising revenue

Facebook and Google will now have to pay local media companies a reduction in advertising revenue from their content, the Australian government announced on Monday.

Australian treasurer Josh Frydenberg said the decision was made after Facebook and Google’s parent company Alphabet failed to adequately respond to complaints from Australian media that the tech giants have an iron grip on advertising, their main source of income.

“We understand the challenge we face, it’s a big mountain to climb,” Frydenberg told reporters. “These are big companies we are dealing with, but there are also so many issues, so we are ready for this fight.”

For every dollar spent on online advertising, almost a third goes to Google and Facebook, an ACCC report on digital platforms showed last June.

Last December, Australia said Google and Facebook should accept new rules to make sure they don’t abuse their market power and harm competition, or the government would impose new controls.

Facebook said on Monday that it was “disappointed” with the Australian government’s decision, saying it had “worked hard to meet the deadline.

“We have invested millions of dollars locally to support Australian publishers through content arrangements, partnerships and industry training,” said Will Easton, general manager of Facebook Australia and New Zealand in a communicated.

Google has said it will continue to cooperate with media code of conduct projects.

“We have sought to work constructively with industry, ACCC and government to develop a code of conduct, and will continue to do so as part of the revised process established by the government today,” said a spokesperson for Google.

The new code will include data sharing, ranking and posting of news content, and will include mandatory sharing of news revenue.

The Australian online advertising market represents approximately $ 5.7 billion per year and has grown eightfold since 2005.

The government has asked the country’s competition watchdog, the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC), to develop a mandatory code of conduct between the media and digital platforms after the talks have concluded. content payment rules.

The government has abandoned its original plan to propose a voluntary code by November and has asked ACCC to submit its draft mandatory code by July, which will then be adopted by law, said the treasurer.

With post wires