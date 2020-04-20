An American tourist, 5 others tried to hide in an Indian cave in full pandemic

Six mown tourists – including one American – attempted to end the coronavirus pandemic in an Indian cave and were quarantined in an ashram near a town where the Beatles gathered to meditate in 1968, according to a report.

The four men and two women – including French, Ukrainians, Turks and Nepalese – had been crouching in the cave near Rishikesh in Uttarakhand state since March 24, Agence France-Presse told Agence France-Presse police inspector Rajendra Singh Kathait.

They were transferred to Swarg Ashram to spend 14 days in quarantine, although none of them showed symptoms of the disease, AFP said.

“Before the isolation started, they lived in a hotel in the Muni Ki Reti area but they moved into the cave after running out of money,” Kathait told the media. “However, they had saved money to buy food and other supplies.”

The Nepalese man had bought essential items to help the group, added Kathait.

About 700 foreign tourists remain in Rishikesh and the government has launched the “Stranded in India” website to assist international travelers.

In 1968 Paul McCartney, John Lennon, George Harrison and Ringo Starr sought refuge from Beatlemania by traveling to Rishikesh for spiritual enlightenment and to immerse themselves in Indian culture.

In addition to practicing transcendental meditation, the Fab Four also wrote about 40 songs at their ashram in the yoga retreat town, some of which featured on “Abbey Road” and “The White Album”.

India has been under national lock since the end of March. It was to be lifted on April 15, but was extended at least until May 3.

The country has reported more than 15,700 cases of coronavirus, including 507 deaths.