Amputation of Broadway star Nick Cordero’s leg after coronavirus infection

Broadway star Nick Cordero, who recently starred in a new production of “Rock of Ages” in Hollywood, will have his leg amputated after suffering complications from COVID-19.

Canadian actor with 10-month-old son and former dancer Amanda Kloots needs right leg amputation due to blood clotting in limb after new coronavirus infection, Kloots said on Instagram Saturday . .

The Laurel Canyon-based couple moved to Los Angeles due to Cordero’s role in Broadway production, but in March he was admitted to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in March for pneumonia and was then diagnosed with COVID- 19.

Cordero, 41, spent 18 days sedated in the hospital’s intensive care unit and received help with extracorporeal oxygenation (ECMO) breathing, said Kloots.

Kloots, personal trainer and former Radio City Rockette, has been raising Lamb’s fight for life via social media for 41 years using the hashtag #wakeupnick with the help of other prominent celebrities such as actress Florence. Pugh and the cast of the Broadway show with which he traveled.

We had tough news yesterday, “said Kloots via Instagram. “We had problems with his right leg, with clotting and blood in the toes, and it doesn’t happen.” The blood thinning treatment caused internal bleeding and high blood pressure, he writes. “So the right leg will be amputated today,” said Kloots.

Cordero, who was nominated for a Tony Award in 2014 for his role as Cheech in “Bullets Over Broadway”, is the last of many actors, musicians and media figures who contracted the virus and made his diagnosis public. including Tom Hanks. and his wife Rita Wilson, Idris Elba, Pink, Daniel Dae Kim and Andy Cohen.

COVID-19 has killed several entertainment industry figures, including director of photography “ET the Extraterrestrial” Allen Daviau, composer and musician Adam Schlesinger, playwright Terrence McNally, music producer Hal Willner and great jazz Ellis Marsalis Jr. and Lee Konitz.